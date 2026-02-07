Jaguars' Fred Taylor Gets Noteworthy Endorsement for Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is no question the Pro Football Hall of Fame Process is flawed.

Somehow, the hall's bizarre voting process led to the most successful head coach in NFL history in Bill Belichick, which makes it a bit easier to understand how Canton has continued to evade Jaguars' legend Fred Taylor.

With that in mind, Taylor got one big Hall of Fame endorsement this week from Radio Row at the Super Bowl: Deion Sanders

Sanders Backs Taylor

On 'This Is Football' with ESPN's Kevin Clark, Sanders spoke out against the Hall of Fame process and brought up the snubbing of Taylor as an example. Sanders himself is a Hall of Famer, and believes that is the criteria needed to select future Hall of Famers.

Deion Sanders believes only Hall of Famers should vote on the Hall of Fame.



"I wouldnt want the grinch who stole Christmas voting on a beauty pageant. "



I said I think writers do a good job following the league.



"No, they don't" -Coach Prime. 🤣



"Anytime I throw up a guy, I could throw up a guy that he was better than, yeah, you know, I could throw up guys that Darren Woodson is better than. I could throw up guys that sounds like Asante Samuel is better than, yeah, Fred Taylor's better than quite a few guys who got in there," Sanders said.

"Okay, I could throw up guys. I just don't understand the process. Sometimes it's like, you use the process for this guy, but not for that guy."

Taylor was not a finalist this season despite being a finalist last year, and it remains to be seen how he will be impacted by the Hall of Fame's changing process moving forward. But if Sanders had his way, then the Jaguars would see Taylor become their second Hall of Famer next season.

"They need to just ask us ... I mean, not just the regular Hall of Fame, the the, you know, it's levels in that thing," Sanders said.

Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him. He ranks No. 17 in rushing yards all-time.

When it comes to his production during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2010, Taylor marked most of the boxes. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven of his 13 seasons and scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons alone.

We will see how Taylor fares next season. One thing is for sure: he deserves better from Canton.

