The 3 Jaguars Who Are the Most Untradeable Entering 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the 2026 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the entire NFL.

The Jaguars blew expectations out of the water in 2025 with a 13-4 campaign, and the expectations for Liam Coen's second year as head coach will be sky high. But armed with 11 draft picks and the front office that made the aggressive and bold trade for Travis Hunter last year, there is no telling what could be up the Jaguars' sleeves this offseason.

That does call into question, though, just how unpredictable the Jaguars can be. They showed the willingness to move on from established leaders and productive players last season for the betterment of the team, and could always look to do so again. In the event that happens, here are the three players I think are the most untouchable for any James Gladstone deals.

QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars' franchise quarterback undoubtedly is the most valuable player on the roster. Lawrence would be a quarterback situation most quarterback-needy teams would sign up for in a hurry, and Lawrence's fantastic 2025 season has erased any past questions about whether he is the quarterback to lead the Jaguars into the future.

Perhaps if Trevor Lawrence struggled in 2025, his name would have found itself alongside Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa as quarterbacks on the trade market. But Lawrence helped the Jaguars avoid that nasty scenario with his stellar play last season, and it is clear that he is their key building block moving forward.

DE Josh Hines-Allen

The player who would hold the most trade value outside of Lawrence is easily Josh Hines-Allen, but that is exactly why the Jaguars should never entertain a deal that includes his name. Hines-Allen has been the defense's best player for at minimum for years in a row, and he once again had a good season in 2025 that saw him as one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers.

Hines-Allen would be the answer to a lot of team's pass-rush problems, but that is exactly what he does for the Jaguars. Without Hines-Allen, the Jaguars' defense would look a lot different, and certainly not in a good way.

WR/CB Travis Hunter

The Jaguars made a massive move to grab Hunter last year, trading a future first and other picks to land the unique two-way star. The Jaguars claimed Hunter had the ability to change the sport itself, which reflects both the kind of faith they have in him, and the massive leap they took with pulling off his trade.

The Jaguars will always need to see the Hunter trade play out. One way or another, the Jaguars need to push forward and find out if they can be the team that has the first true elite two-way player. Hunter is the best candidate to be just that player the NFL has seen perhaps in the entire modern era, and the Jaguars need to wait for it to happen.

