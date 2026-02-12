3 Positions Jaguars Are Strongest Entering 2026 Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to build upon a foundation this offseason. After a stellar 2025, the Jaguars have high hopes for getting even better over the coming months.

But while the Jaguars have some clear needs at positions like cornerback and defensive tackle, it is also important to know where the Jaguars are strongest before Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli go to work on the roster.

So, where are the Jaguars strongest at entering the 2026 offseason? We take a look at three positions below.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to congratulate other Buffalo Bills players after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one goes without saying, but we are saying it anyway. The Jaguars have no need to explore the odd 2026 quarterback market this offseason after the stellar season Trevor Lawrence had last season, with Lawrence posting career highs across the board and setting the single-season franchise touchdown record. Lawrence's ascent in 2025 defined the Jaguars' success, and the Jaguars are in a fortunate spot at quarterback.

The Jaguars have no need to make a move at backup quarterback, either, considering they have a cheap veteran option in Nick Mullens who provides value beyond his place on the depth chart. As things stand today, the Jaguars have one of the best quarterback situations in the league, considering Lawrence's 2026 cap hit is set to rank just 19th among quarterbacks.

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after a hit as head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Do the Jaguars likely need to add to this position this offseason? Of course, but that doesn't change the fact that the Jaguars have four legit threats at wide receiver before you even start talking about their depth roles. While it is unclear what the Jaguars' entire plan is for Travis Hunter in 2026, we are projecting him as the Jaguars' fourth receiver in the pecking order. For a team to have a No. 2 pick in that capacity, that says something about the top three spots.

Parker Washington ended up leading the team in receiving and proved to be a dynamic threat over the course of the 2025 season, and the Jaguars truly cannot enter any scenario in which he isn't a starter next season. Jakobi Meyers just landed a massive extension before the season ended to entrench his place, while Brian Thomas Jr. has too dynamic of a skill-set to keep off the field.

DE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) reacts to forcing a fumble with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like wide receiver, the Jaguars need to add to the defensive end position in some capacity in 2026. They have two players set to be free agents in Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah, while third-down specialist Dennis Gardeck is also set to be a free agent next month, With that said, the Jaguars have a pair of blue-chippers at the position that gives them plenty of value.

Josh Hines-Allen was one of the NFL's best pass-rushers in 2025 in terms of his ability to generate pressures, while Travon Walker has long been a reliable piece of the Jaguars' defense. They are one of the NFL's top defensive end duos, and then the Jaguars have two solid depth pieces behind them in promising rookies B.J. Green and Danny Striggow.

