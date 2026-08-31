5 Gut Reactions to Jaguars' Initial 53-Man Roster: Making Sense of Jack Kiser Move

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster is set ... for now.

That could all change over the next few days, of course, but for at least a moment we know what the Jaguars' 53-man roster looks like.

We have discussed the surprises of the decisions, which players benefit the most from the roster moves, and much more. But what are our ultimate thoughts on the first 53-man roster, and what it could all mean moving forward? We break it down below.

Jaguars Got 2 Lucky Injury Breaks

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with the media after a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars did have to use both of their injured reserve/designated to return spots on Patrick Mekari and Zach Durfee, but we will get to those two later. Otherwise, it feels as if the Jaguars got a big boost on the injury front, especially considering where it looked like they could have ended up several weeks ago when the injuries really seemed to start piling up during training camp.

Cole Van Lanen and LeQuint Allen Jr. both managed to enter the season without any injury designations, which bodes well for their chances to be healthy and available for the Jaguars sooner than later. These are two significant pieces of the offense, and the Jaguars should be feeling good about the current state of their roster's health.

Breaking Down the Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod Decisions

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars released their first two players of the James Gladstone/Liam Coen/Tony Boselli draft era on Sunday, waiving 2025 fourth-round linebacker Jack Kiser and 2025 sixth-round linebacker Jalen McLeod. Each move felt surprising for different reasons, even if neither linebacker had made a substantial impact.

For Kiser, it felt like he was due to get a injured reserve/designated to return classification after he sustained a knee injury on the first day of training camp. He never returned to practice for the rest of the summer and was sporting a large knee brace, making it clear he would not be ready to play at the start of the season. But with the Jaguars wanting the option to get Patrick Mekari back later this year, that left one designated spot. It sure seems like the Jaguars felt like Durfee was more likely to be claimed than Kiser, and they might be right. Depending on his injury, the Jaguars could always get Kiser back on the practice squad.

As for McLeod, the Jaguars surprisingly went light and only kept five linebackers instead of six. This means that he would have had to compete for a roster spot with Jahlani Tavai, who understandably likely got the edge due to his experience, versatility, and special teams value.

Bryan Thomas Jr. Became Undeniable

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) reacts with tight end Hunter Long (84) and defensive tackle Jalen Hunt (96) after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like BJ Green and Danny Striggow did a year ago, Bryan Thomas Jr. made it impossible for the Jaguars to waive him. He was simply too dominant as a pass-rusher and run-defender over the course of the preseason, ranking 2nd in the NFL with 3.5 sacks and tying for first with six quarterback hits. No matter how else the Jaguars built their edge room, they had to ensure Thomas would be included.

This is another reason why the Jaguars should be a desirable spot for undrafted free agents each year. Thomas entered training camp deep down the depth chart at a loaded position, but he was still able to earn his role. The Jaguars haven't been afraid to lean on traits shown in the preseason, and Thomas is the latest such example.

Durfee and Mekari Timelines

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Because the Jaguars placed Patrick Mekari and Zach Durfee on the injured reserve/designated to return list, each player must miss at least four games. With that said, that doesn't mean the Jaguars are instantly going to get either player back after the first month of the season, and the Jaguars seem to have built in depth for insurance for exactly that reason.

For example, Jalen McLeod was placed on the designated to return injured reserve list at this same time last year, but he never actually got activated onto the active game day roster. This does at least give the Jaguars the chance to get both back at some point, but who knows when that some point could truly be.

Who is Mr. 53?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli talk during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Jaguars want to make any more moves on Monday and Tuesday, they will have to move on from somebody who is currently on their 53-man roster. Last year it was Austin Trammell who barely spent time on the active roster before being demoted to the practice squad, making him Mr. 53. So, who could it be this year?

My best guesses are, in order: Quintin Morris, Christian Braswell, Ameer Abdullah. I think these were the last three players on the roster, and it would not shock me to see the Jaguars try to get any of them on the practice squad.