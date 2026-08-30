Full Jaguars 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts: Who Joins Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' first 53-man roster has been set.

A lot can change over the next 48 hours, but for now we know what the Jaguars' first 53-man roster is set to be as they prepare for Week 1.

So, who made the team and who is a key piece of the roster moving forward after training camp and the preseason? We break it down below.

QB (2)

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence; Quinn Ewers

Things got interesting for the Jaguars at the quarterback position this weekend when they opted to trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers. As a result, the Jaguars released veteran quarterback Nick Mullens, who spent 2025 as the Jaguars' backup behind Trevor Lawrence. Look for undrafted rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar as the top option for the practice squad spot.

RB (4)

Bhayshul Tuten; Chris Rodriguez Jr.; LeQuint Allen; Ameer Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) looks on as a bag is about to swing his way during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' first few running spots are clear, and the only real question had to do with Ameer Abdullah and the fourth spot. Abdullah flashed throughout training camp and had a standout performance against the Carolina Panthers in the second week of the preseason, earning his spot on the roster.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball back during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jakobi Meyers; Brian Thomas Jr.; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron; CJ Williams

The Jaguars have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL once you also throw in Travis Hunter, and this is one room that failed to pose many questions. While Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers were banged up at the end of training camp, nothing so far has suggested that either will miss time during the regular season.

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher; Tanner Koziol; Quintin Morris

The Jaguars cleared some space at tight end earlier in the day by trading Hunter Long to the Arizona Cardinals. The biggest question facing this room was always set to be Quintin Morris and the fourth tight end spot, and now we have our answer.

OL (9)

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Emmanuel Pregnon; Jonah Monheim; Wyatt Milum; Daniel Faalele

Chuma Edoga was the biggest question for the Jaguars' offensive line, and now we have our answer. Elsewhere, the Jaguars are working on getting Cole Van Lanen back in the starting lineup, while rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon is set to take over at the left guard spot in the starting offense in Week 1 and beyond.

EDGE (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Wesley Williams; Bryan Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars placed defensive end Zach Durfee Jr. on injured reserve/designated to return on Sunday, which helped open up the spot for undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. The South Carolina product has been fantastic this summer and has earned himself a spot on the 53 moving into the future.

IDL (5)

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DaVon Hamilton; Arik Armstead; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis; Matt Dickerson

There were not a lot of surprises set for the defensive tackle spot. It is clear after training camp that the Jaguars see the pecking order in the defensive line room to start with DaVon Hamilton, before trickling down to Arik Armstead and Matt Dickerson.

LB (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) flexes as he is introduced at the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Dennis Gardeck; Jahlani Tavai; Branson Combs;

The Jaguars are moving forward with limited strong side linebacker options, but otherwise they made the expected moves when it comes to one of the most important units on the entire defense entering 2026. Jalen McLeod and Jack Kiser were both waived.

CB (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jarrian Jones; Jourdan Lewis; Christian Braswell

Perhaps the biggest surprise cut the Jaguars made was cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who Liam Coen consistently called the most-improved player on the roster. The Jaguars know what they have in their other cornerback spots, however, and it is clear the Jaguars were set to lean on their experience when it came to filling out the room.

S (5)

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Caleb Ransaw (27) is introduced before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Antonio Johnson; Eric Murray; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey

No surprises here at safety. The Jaguars really like their starting duo of Antonio Johnson and Eric Murray, while Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey are recent third-round draft picks who could boost the ceiling of the unit. Rayuan Lane made the team largely because he is one of the best special teams players on the entire roster.

Specialist (3)

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) prepares for a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Little; Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

There was never going to be a move here. The Jaguars believe they have one of the best specialist trios in the entire NFL, and none of them are going anywhere anytime soon, giving the Jaguars a strong core to build their special teams around.

Injured Reserve/Designated to Return

OL Patrick Mekari

DE Zach Durfee