Projecting the Jaguars' 2026 Practice Squad: Who Will They Get Back?
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together the early version of their 53-man roster for the 2026 season, and the next step is the practice squad.
The practice squad can hold up to 16 players, with teams getting the option to carry a 17th player if they qualify through the International Player Pathway program. Two players who began last year on the Jaguars' practice squad (tight end Quintin Morris, linebacker Branson Combs) made the team's first 53-man roster on Sunday, marking the importance of building a strong practice squad.
"And some of the more difficult conversations we're about to probably have are about the P (Practice) squad," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday after the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Like, when you have 16, you get the one exemption, those are going to be some more challenging conversations, I think, that we're about to have in the next two days."
So with that in mind, here is our best guess at what a Jaguars practice squad could look like.
QB Joey Aguilar
The Jaguars are all-in on Quinn Ewers as their backup quarterback, but there is still the matter of practice squad quarterback spot. With Carter Bradley being waived with an injury designation, Aguilar makes the most sense. Nick Mullens could draw interest as a veteran QB2 option among other rosters, though perhaps we should not discount him, either.
RB J'mari Taylor
The Jaguars kept four of their six running backs thanks to Ameer Abullah making the roster, which makes J'Mari Taylor the obvious option to try to keep on the practice squad. There could be a small outside chance that he is scooped up on a waiver wire claim, but that seems unlikely at this present point.
TE Patrick Herbert
With Hunter Long traded and Quintin Morris on the active roster, Patrick Herbert is the only internal option left for the practice squad spot. This could be a position where they look to add some outside candidates who were released or waived, because there are not many other options from their own roster to look at.
OL Kilian Zierer; OL Ricky Lee; OL Jerome Carvin; OL Jimto Obidegwu
The Jaguars kept Ricky Lee and Jerome Carvin a year ago, while undrafted rookie Jimto Obidegwu gives them a developmental option. A move inside might do him some good, and the Jaguars could experiment with it while he is on the practice squad. Kilian Zierer would give the Jaguars their 17t spot via a roster excemption.
WR Trebor Peña; WR Michael Wortham; WR Tim Jones
The big note here is that I would not project Austin Trammell to the practice squad because I would already have the Jaguars with two slot-type receivers in Michael Wortham and Trebor Peña, who I think have more upside right now. Tim Jones is an outside receiver type with special teams who makes sense as depth.
S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig spent last year mostly on the practice squad, and it is clear that he has some fans on the coaching staff. He is a high-effort player who plays with the physical edge the Jaguars' defense demands out of its safeties.
CB Jabbar Muhammad; CB Preston hodge
Perhaps Jabbar Muhammad could be one of the few players the Jaguars let walk who is in danger of being claimed on waivers. Otherwise, I think the Jaguars would try to get Muhammad on the roster for another year, and he could even be called up to the roster on some game days.
LB Jack Kiser; LB Jalen McLeod
Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod were each semi-surprising waives on Sunday, with the linebacker duo serving as the first draft picks of the new era to not make the opening 53-man roster. It feels unlikely each gets claimed, though. Kiser has been banged up since the start of camp and teams won't want to use a 53-man spot on an injured player, while McLeod doesn't have much NFL film to go off of.
DL Jalen Hunt; DL T.J. Bollers
I thought Jalen Hunt and T.J. Bollers each stood out a bit during the preseason, and it would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars to keep them around on the practice squad. Matt Dickerson spent time on the practice squad last year before eventually earning a spot on the active roster, and it would make sense to keep these two hung defensive tackles around in hopes of them maybe one day doing the same.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley