5 Observations on Jaguars' Preseason Win Over Saints: 2 Rookies Flash in Big Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-0 after the first preseason game.

It came down to the final play of the game, but the Jaguars triumped over the New Orleans Saints with a 24-20 win on Saturday to set the tone for the rest of training camp. So, what did we see?

Ruke Orhorhoro Flashes in a Big Way

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) looks on 1during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars did not have new defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro as the top backup behind Arik Armstead on their first unofficial depth chart earlier in the week, and the Jaguars then had veteran defensive tackle Matt Dickerson not suit up in the opener vs. the New Orleans Saints either -- another sign that Dickerson is ahead of Orhorhoro on the depth chart. Well, if that is the case then the Jaguars' third-year defensive tackle did himself some favors on Saturday.

Orhorhoro showed up with a sack on one of the first third-downs of the game, getting the defense off the field and showing some of his push and ability to disrupt as a part of the Jaguars' pass-rush packages. On the very next drive, he recorded a run stop on a 3rd-and-1 to preent any positive yardage and force a punt. He showed up a few other times as a pass-rusher, and ultimately had one of his best showings as a Jaguar yet

That is why the Jaguars' Staff Likes Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) tackles a dummy during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars rookie defensive end Wesley Williams had a quieter training camp compared to the likes of other backup defensive ends like B.J. Green and Zach Durfee, but he was able to put together a heck of a performance against the Saints. He helped cause a strip-sack on Spencer Rattler in the first half that led to the Jaguars getting points on the board with a field goal. That wasn't the only play Williams made, either, with the fourth-rounder flashing on several other pressures and making a few impressive plays against the run.

Williams will have to cut his feeth week-in and week-out to get reps on this defensive front, but efforts like the one he put together against the Saints should only help his cause. Williams had a skill-set that always translated better to game-reps than practice, and this outing against New Orleans was a perfect example of why.

Rough First Drive For 2 Young Defenders

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, talks to New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore before a game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The start of the game was not ideal for the Jaguars backups . First, the Jaguars allowed an 85-yard kickoff return to the Saints on the opening play of the game, with rookie linebacker Parker Hughes taking a poor angle and the rest of the unit struggling to get off blocks. Were it not for an effort play by Jalen Huskey, that would have scored. The Saints didn't have to wait long to make one count, however.

On the first play from scrimmage, Audric Estime ran it in from nine yards out after both Branson Combs and Jabbar Muhammad failed to make tackle attempts. Combs got penetration but missed the tackle at the line of scrimmage, while Muhammad had a one-on-one tackle attempt on the outside that resulted in a missed tackle and the score. For two players who are fighting for real snaps on the defense this season, they can't afford to miss tackles against a backup offense at critical moments.

J'Mari Taylor Makes His Introduction

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back J’mari Taylor (30) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is any offensive backup who really made a big jump on Saturday, it is undrafted rookie running back J'Mari Taylor. The Virginia product has flashed at times throughout camp but seemed buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen, and Ameer Abdullah. Perhaps that will no longer be the case after Saturday.

Taylor finished the game with 22 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns, but that does not tell the whole story. He consistently was creating something out of nothing. He was able to show off burst, vision, yards after contact, and also had a few solid pass-protection reps behind an offensive line that was ... not doing a great job blocking. It was an all-around impressive outing.

The OL Sustained Another Tough Blow

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) lies on the turf after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars entered the game with some serious injury issues along the offensive line, and then they had another one pop up on their first offensive play of the game. Veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga started at right tackle but went down after a running play in the early first quarter and did not return. It remains to be seen the nature or severity of the injury, but this was one of the last things the Jaguars needed to happen.

Even if Edoga is not a projected Week 1 starter, the Jaguars already have so many other banged-up offensive linemen (Cole Van Lanen, Walker Little, and Patrick Mekari) that they could not really afford any more hits. It doesn't mean anything for the Jaguars in terms of Week 1, but it does mean we are about to continue to see a piecemealed offensive line in the short-term, which has proven to be an issue.