5 Things We're Watching Closely in Jaguars' Preseason Bout vs. Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The long wait for Jacksonville Jaguars football is over, in a way.

Week 1 is still a month away, but on Saturday we see the Jaguars begin their 2026 preseason with a late-afternoon tilt with the New Orleans Saints.

So, what are we watching during a contest that will be without most of the Jaguars' starters? We break it down below.

The Rookie WRs

Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) hauls in a pass during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two of the best players from the Jaguars' large rookie class have been wide receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams. Each has made big plays both during the offseason program and then again in training camp, and each should get plenty of looks tonight as the Jaguars will likely be without Travis Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington.

Cameron winning downfield like he has in practice would be especially positive for the Jaguars, while the idea of Williams winning in the red-zone and on third-downs would also mean a good bit for his development.

Jabbar Muhammad's Third Act

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former undrafted cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has already done enough to warrant a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster in my eyes, but the Jaguars will likely want to make sure that his improvement in practice carries over to real-game settings. Muhammad has already checked the boxes during the offseason program and the first half of training camp, and now he will have to do it in a game.

Muhammad will likely play a decent amount for the Jaguars to start the game since it feels unlikely that any of Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, or Montaric Brown will play. That means a good chance for Muhammad to shine.

The Special Teams

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gives a thumbs up while talking with special teams Heath Farwell during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little became must-see television during last year's preseason opener when he boomed a 70-yard kick against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The preseason is the time where the Jaguars can really get aggressive with Little's range, and I would not be surprises to see the Jaguars attempt one jaw-dropping kick at least.

I am also interested in the return game, with the Jaguars highly unlikely to play either Bhayshul Tuten or Parker Washington. Who will step up as returns and stake their claim to a spot on the depth chart? That is a question that could be answered on Saturday.

The Running Backs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) hands off to running back J'Mari Taylor (30) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ameer Abdullah has been impressive for the Jaguars in training camp, and seeing him in live reps against another team could do even more to put him on the radar to be the team's No. 4 running back heading into 2026. With that said, I will also have my eyes on both DeeJay Dallas and J'Mari Taylor when the Jaguars take the field.

I am interested to see how Dallas factors into the return game for the Jaguars and if his game on offense translates more to in-game scenarios. As for Taylor, this will be his unofficial NFL debut, and he could prove to be more of a gamer than a standout pracrtice player. All three running backs should get plenty of work.

The Rookie Pass-Rushers

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) hits the blocking sled during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I do not expect Zach Durfee to miss Saturday's game after dealing with injury over the last few practices, which means the two rookie pass-rushers I am especially interested in watching are Wesley Williams and Bryan Thomas Jr. Both rookies have had their moments in camp, but the sheer depth of the Jaguars' defensive end position has made it hard for either to get a plethora of meaningful snaps.

The Jaguars traded up in the fourth-round for Williams and clearly have high hopes for him, while Thomas might be the top undrafted rookie free agent on the roster this season. Saturday will present the chances for them to get reps that they are unlikely to get once Week 1 and beyond are finally here.