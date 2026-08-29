5 Winners, 3 Losers From Jaguars' Preseason Victory Over Buccaneers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason finale was their best showing yet, and it was led by several big performances.

So, who had the best performances for the Jaguars in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and who left something to be desired? We break it all down below.

Winners

Michael Wortham

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Wortham (0) rushes for yards against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (35) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars blanked the Buccaneers 19-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michael Wortham had a real coming out party on Friday night. The Jaguars have simply too many bodies at the wide receiver for the undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster, but he does look like he is deserving for a spot on the practice squad. Considering how competitive even the Jaguars' practice squad is set to be, this was a good way to end the preseason for Wortham as he showed his off speed on offense and special teams.

Joey Aguilar

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) looks to pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars blanked the Buccaneers 19-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought for the second week in a row that Joey Aguilar impressed. He has been able to be efficient in each of his preseason outings, and he finished Friday's game with 7-of-9 passing for 57 yards, and there really just weren't many down moments for the offense as a whole with Aguilar at the helm running the show.

"I thought Joey came in and, you know, obviously was a little bit later and not being asked to truly push the ball down the field too much, but he has a presence about him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "The offense kind of rolls with him in there at times and he's crafty with some of the zone read stuff where we're able to kind of spit the ball in the perimeter and be able to get the ball in space."



T.J. Bollers

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman T.J. Bollers (94) tackles a dummy during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It will be tough for many undrafted rookies outside of Bryan Thomas Jr. to crack the 53-man roster, but T.J. Bollers at least put forth the kind of performance that could get him some consideration for a spot on the practice squad. He recorded 1.5 sacks and was a tough task for the Buccaneers' offensive line all night, making hime one of the defense's top performers after Bryan Thomas Jr.'s own efforts.

Jalen McLeod

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (88), left, drills with linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought Jalen McLeod showed up for the Jaguars in what was ultimately an important night for him to do so. McLeod had not played in a preseason game with the Jaguars since being drafted in 2025, but his first live game experience brought a few impressive reps. He looked good in coverage, recording a tackle for loss on a pass to the flats, set a tough edge, got a pressure, and even played some off-ball linebacker. It was a good night for the second-year swiss army knife.

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars seemingly already have their safety spots figured out, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't keep Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig around for another year on the depth chart. The Jaguars played physical in both phases on Friday night, but Silmon-Craig might have been the outright most physical and aggressive player on the field. He made a few highlight-level hits, and that leaves an impression when it comes to building out the depth chart.

Losers

Carter Bradley

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) dives int0 the end zone for a two point conversion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seemed like Aguilar was just the more impressive reserve quarterback the Jaguars had for the third week in a row. The first week was a throwaway since he threw just the one deep pass, but there was a gap between him and Carter Bradley against the Carolina Panthers a week ago. That gap seemed to show up again on Friday against the Buccaneers, especially down the field. Bradley had a fine camp, but he just does not seem to be the best option as QB3.

Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Hunter Long showing out on Friday, it was a quieter night for veteran backup tight end Quintin Morris. He caught his lone target for two yards, and his game as a receiver just seems to be a good bit behind what Long is able to presently bring the offense. That is not to say it could be what decides the potential final spot in the tight end room, but it is at least worth remembering as the Jaguars fill out the new-look position entering Week 1 and beyond.

Trebor Peña

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Trebor Pena (86) outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trebor Peña flashed for the Jaguars in a big way over the first two preseason games, but it was a quieter night on Friday. He was targeted six times but came down with three catches for 19 yards, while he did not generate much excitement as a punt returner. It was surely a Michael Wortham night, which could cause an interesting question on the practice squad since the two receivers have similar traits.