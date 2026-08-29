Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Preseason Finale vs. Buccaneers: Bryan Thomas Jr. Shines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are one day closer to Week 1, and the preseason has drawn to a close.

The Jaguars finished their preseason with an easy defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backups on Friday night, and there was plenty of good from the Jaguars' own backups.

So, what were the highs and lows of the preseason finale at EverBank Stadium? We break it down with The Good and The Not So Good.

The Good

Michael Wortham

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Wortham (0) catches a pass before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Few players made the impression that Michael Wortham made on Friday night, and it sure feels like he has at least earned himself a spot on the practice squad. He looked explosive on offense with three catches for 47 yards, and then he made the most explosive play of the night with a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown.

"I thought Michael started to show up a little bit more in my eyes in the Carolina joint where he had to get some meaningful reps with the second offense and he had taken a bubble (screen) in practice down the sidelines and you saw some of what we saw here tonight on that play," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "He's got a phenomenal ‘forward lean’ about the way that he runs. He's a football player at heart. He's kind of built a little bit -- I don't want to say like Parker, but in some ways, there's some similar play styles there. He definitely made it challenging tonight."

The Rookie Defensive Ends

Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had two rookie defensive ends flash quite a bit on Friday night. Fourth-rounder Wesley Williams made a smart play to recover a fumble for the Jaguars' only takeaway of the night, and he also racked up a few quality rushes. But the plaayer who truly stepped up for the Jaguars on this front was undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars' undrafted pass-rusher collected 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits, and it was a night that could have easily consisted of 3.5 sacks with a forced fumble in the mix. He was all over the field against both the run and the pass, and it feels safe to say that he was earned a spot on the 53-man roster moving forward.

"(Bryan’s) play style is the right way. It fits a lot of the things that we preach and that we're about as a team. When you have a gift of rushing the passer, man, it's something that you can't ignore," Coen said after the game.

"I thought he did some nice things against the run as well tonight. I thought the defense as a whole, obviously, with the shutout was huge, being led by Bryan, and he's making it really difficult, which is a good thing. It's what we're hunting up. But he's had that skill set, that's something we really appreciated about his game and he's just continued to do it on this stage.

Hunter Long

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) catches a pass before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars veteran tight end Hunter Long only caught two passes on Friday, but boy did he make the most of them. His first catch was a 34-yard gain that was the longest offensive play by either team on the night, with Long showing off the movement skills in space that reflect the difference between his skill-set and Quintin Morris'. He also caught a 13-yard pass over the middle that showed legit toughness and ball skills.

Long still feels like he is more likely bound for the practice squad than anywhere else, but this was a solid night for him. Whether it was enough to earn him serious consideration as TE4 remains to be seen, but Long was the Jaguars' top-performing tight on Friday.

The Not So Good

The Third Preseason Game

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) in the first quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is time for the preseason to lose a game. With the number of joint practices teams are having each yet, preseason games have never felt more unimportant. Then when you consider just how many healthy Jaguars did not take a single snap on Friday for the third and final game, it makes you wonder why exactly the preseason lasts longer than two weeks.

That is not meant to disrespect the depth players who are fighting for their jobs during the final week of camp, but few, if any, teams are going to make decisions after three games that are very different than the decisions that they would have made after two. The preseason has never felt like more of an event that is held simply because that is the way things have always been done, and tonight was a great example.

Lack of Clarity on Roster Battles

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We entered tonight with just a few questions when it came to the Jaguars' 53-man roster: who would be the No. 5 cornerback? Who would be the final defensive end? How would the tight end room shake out? While there were some solid performances at a few of these positions, it is fair to say that we have no more clarity now on the Jaguars' 53-man roster than we had before the game kicked off.

That is not overly surprising considering the Jaguars were always set to sit most of their 53-man roster on Friday night. But for a team that only has a few roster spots to even hand out over the next few days, it seemed like Friday was the smallest piece of the puzzle yet. Just because it is the most recent data point does not make it the most important.

Non-J'Mari Taylor Run Game

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deejay Dallas (20) breaks a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Javin Wright (48) second quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the second time this preseason that J'Mari Taylor finished with under 4.0 yards per carry but still looked like the most effective and efficient back the Jaguars had on the field. Taylor rushed 12 times for 44 yards (3.7 yards per carry), but his burst stood out quite a bit compared to veteran running back DeeJay Dallas (15 carries for 34 yards, 2.3 yards per carry). Outside of Taylor getting a few nice runs, the Jaguars' run game looked downright anemic yet again on Friday.

This is not a sign that the starting offense's running game will struggle since the unit tonight was made up entirely of third-team offensive linemen. It does, however, suggest that Taylor should have a firm grasp on the practice squad running back role over Dallas. Dallas has more experience than the young running back, but the difference in explosiveness is clear. With Ameer Abdullah winning the No. 4 running back job , it looks like it is all up to Taylor for the final spot.