The 8 Key Jaguars Who Are Entering Contract Years in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made some progress on keeping key free agents, but there are always more names to watch.

With Travon Walker signed to a four-year deal on Friday, which Jaguars are the next ones to enter contract years? We break down the lengthy list below.

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of the biggest names on the list. The Jaguars have already made it clear throughout the offseason that Strange is a part of their future, so it is much more so a question of when, not if, he lands a new deal with the team. Strange could very well be in line for a breakout season in his second year in Liam Coen's offense.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson should play a bigger role for the Jaguars in 2026 after he served as their No. 3 safety for much of the 2025 season. Johnson ended the year as one of the team's most impactful defenders and a true ballhawk for Anthony Campanile. His role as a big nickel could make him even more valuable moving forward.

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts to his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a real chance Parker Washington is the Jaguars' leading receiver for a second year in a row. He is expected to play a starting role from the onset of training camp, a role he did not have last season until halfway through the year. Washington is going to play a massive role for Liam Coen's offense, and he already has the trust of Trevor Lawrence.

LB Ventrell Miller

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Ventrell Miller is not exactly facing the same situation that Devin Lloyd was facing a year ago. But he is entering a contract year with a chance to make a massive impression. It remains to be seen what happens with the draft, but as things stand today Miller is the odds-on favorite to start at linebacker and replace Devin Lloyd.

LS Ross Matiscik

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a good argument to make that Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik is the best long snapper of the decade. A multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, expect for the Jaguars to not want to disrupt an impressive special teams trio.

DL Arik Armstead

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arik Armstead was easily the Jaguars' best interior pass-rusher a year ago, and he would have likely been even better if not for a hand injury. Armstead is set to once again play an important role in the Jaguars' pass-rush equation.

DL DaVon Hamilton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) enters the field before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the MVP of the Jaguars' run defense a year ago, DaVon Hamilton has made big plays for the Jaguars against the run for the last six years. He is the tone-setter of the middle of the defensive line, and arguably one of the team's most cosistent players.

OL Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a case to be made for Ezra Cleveland as the Jaguars' top offensive lineman from a year ago. Cleveland was strong in pass-protection and offered more as a run-blocker than he had in past seasons. It was the best Cleveland has ever played for the Jaguars, and good enough to make him the favorite to start over Wyatt Milum.