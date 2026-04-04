3 Players the Jaguars Must Extend Next After Travon Walker Deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One more down, a few more to go.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has been busy keeping key free agents for months now, and defensive end Travon Walker is the latest example. But who could be up next for a new deal after Walker?

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange might not get the respect he deserves when it comes to tight end rankings around the NFL, but he certainly has the ability to put his name in the conversation outside of Jacksonville. Those inside Jacksonville already know just how good he is, though, and how much value he brings to the Jaguars' offense.

Strange is a difference-maker for the Jaguars as a run-blocker, giving them the versatility and physicality that Liam Coen's scheme demands. He has also grown as a pass-catcher, proving to be capable of being both a security blanket and a weapon with the ball in his hands. The Jaguars would be wise to re-sign him before his production explodes.

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a pass before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next name that makes the most sense for the Jaguars to lock in early is wide receiver Parker Washington. The former late Day 3 pick flashed big talent in his first two seasons, but he became a legitimate breakout player in 2025 and has now positioned himself to be a big part of the Jaguars' future plans. As it stands today, he is my pick to lead the Jaguars in receiving yards this season.

Washington has shown he can win from the slot or outside, before and after the catch, in the red-zone, and even as a special teams maestro. Washington is one of the top punt returners in the NFL, all while having the profile of a 1,000-yard receiver when given the appropiate volume of oppurtunity in the passing game.

DL DaVon Hamilton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) enters the field before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there are some other names to consider here like Antonio Johnson, Ventrell Miller, Ezra Cleveland, and Arik Armstead, I am going to go with DaVon Hamilton. The last man standing from the Jaguars' 2020 draft class, Hamilton has had a fascinating career and could be on the verge of earning a third contract with the franchise with another strong season.

When it came to the Jaguars' elite run defense from a year ago, no player got more credit and praise internally than DaVon Hamilton. He was the key piece to Anthony Campanile's plan for run defense destruction, and it makes sense to keep him on a reasonable deal that fits his experience and role. The Jaguars are better with him than without.