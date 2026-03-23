Jaguars Have 1 Way to Make Parker Washington Even More of a Value
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the best values in the entire NFL in veteran wide receiver Parker Washington, but there could be a way to enhance his already high-importance.
For the Jaguars, most offseason extension conversations outside of the building have focused on former No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Walker, like Washington, is entering a contract season. Whatever number Walker and the Jaguars land on, it is expected to be significant.
But after a breakout season in his own right, Washington has earned the same consideration. And if the Jaguars pay Washington now, they could end up saving millions on millions.
Washington's Option
When it comes to the value Washington brings to the Jaguars, that is clear. He is one of the NFL's most dangerous punt returners, and last year led the Jaguars in receiving yards despite having an extensive role for just the second-half of the season. Now, Washington's role is set to only expand in 2026 after he proved to be a dynamic week-in and week-out threat on offense and special teams.
With a bigger role in 2026, Washington's production should only increase. Washington ranked No. 50 in routes amongst wide receivers last season and was still just 153 yards away from being a 1,000-yard receiver. Now that he is set to be a full-time starter, there is a good chance Washington sails past last year's production with relative ease.
If the Jaguars were to make an offer to Washington for an extension now, then they could get ahead of what should be another breakout season in 2026. The Jaugars aren't exactly flush with cap space, and Washington is on one of the smallest deals on the roster, but making a deal now as opposed to November or next Feburary would likely give the Jaguars quite a bargain.
Washington shouldn't go anywhere anytime soon for the Jaguars. He has youth on his side and any new deal likely wouldn't hit big money until Jakobi Meyers' deal is nearly over. Washington is a true core piece for the Jaguars, so the decision should already be made on whether he is a long-term piece.
"I think beyond that you saw even in Parker Washington, his play, being able to take steps with opportunities. That was showing itself throughout the course of the offseason program and training camp. Training camp didn't lie to us this time around," James Gladstone said at the end of the season.
"Sometimes those are things that you question. Hey, is this a real reflection of what we'll see come regular season? With Parker Washington, that was no fraudulent exposure. That was an accurate interpretation. When his opp [opportunity] presented itself, he certainly stepped up and helped our cause."
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley