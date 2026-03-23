Jaguars Have 1 Way to Make Parker Washington Even More of a Value

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the best values in the entire NFL in veteran wide receiver Parker Washington, but there could be a way to enhance his already high-importance.

For the Jaguars, most offseason extension conversations outside of the building have focused on former No. 1 pick Travon Walker . Walker, like Washington, is entering a contract season. Whatever number Walker and the Jaguars land on, it is expected to be significant.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

But after a breakout season in his own right, Washington has earned the same consideration. And if the Jaguars pay Washington now, they could end up saving millions on millions.

Washington's Option

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to the value Washington brings to the Jaguars, that is clear. He is one of the NFL's most dangerous punt returners, and last year led the Jaguars in receiving yards despite having an extensive role for just the second-half of the season. Now, Washington's role is set to only expand in 2026 after he proved to be a dynamic week-in and week-out threat on offense and special teams.

With a bigger role in 2026, Washington's production should only increase. Washington ranked No. 50 in routes amongst wide receivers last season and was still just 153 yards away from being a 1,000-yard receiver. Now that he is set to be a full-time starter, there is a good chance Washington sails past last year's production with relative ease.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars were to make an offer to Washington for an extension now, then they could get ahead of what should be another breakout season in 2026. The Jaugars aren't exactly flush with cap space, and Washington is on one of the smallest deals on the roster, but making a deal now as opposed to November or next Feburary would likely give the Jaguars quite a bargain.

Washington shouldn't go anywhere anytime soon for the Jaguars. He has youth on his side and any new deal likely wouldn't hit big money until Jakobi Meyers' deal is nearly over. Washington is a true core piece for the Jaguars, so the decision should already be made on whether he is a long-term piece.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think beyond that you saw even in Parker Washington, his play, being able to take steps with opportunities. That was showing itself throughout the course of the offseason program and training camp. Training camp didn't lie to us this time around," James Gladstone said at the end of the season.

"Sometimes those are things that you question. Hey, is this a real reflection of what we'll see come regular season? With Parker Washington, that was no fraudulent exposure. That was an accurate interpretation. When his opp [opportunity] presented itself, he certainly stepped up and helped our cause."