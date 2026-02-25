Jaguars Announce Significant EverBank Stadium Renovations Progress Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars plan for the 2026 offseason huddled inside the Miller Electric Center, there is quite a bit of activity down the road.

The Jaguars are currently in the early phases of their $1.4 billion major renovations of EverBank Stadium, which means the ongoing construction is continuing to hit its stride as the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL slumber.

Jaguars president Mark Lamping discussed the updates on the Jaguars' stadium renovations on Wednesday, noting they are now 15% of the way through construction -- right on pace to have the stadium ready in a few short years.

Watch Lamping discuss below

The entire bones of EverBank Stadium have changed over the last several months especially, though construction was happening to a limited extent during the regular season. By this point, the stadium has made great strides toward completion.

"But we’ve got a long, long way to go. We've currently completed 15 percent of the project. We're progressing well. We're on schedule, but have a long, long way to go," Lamping said.

Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping speaks during a City Council meeting concerning the proposed Jacksonville Jaguars stadium Thursday, June 13, 2024 at City Hall in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

With that in mind, the entire Jaguars' construction timeline is set around the Jaguars spending just one season outside of Jacksonville during renovations. The Jaguars originally planned for more, but community feedback ensured the Jaguars would have one season with reduced capacity -- 2026 -- and then one season out of Jacksonville entirely -- 2027.

"Remember that when we first laid out this construction plan, we were going to be playing outside of Jacksonville for the 2026 and the '27 seasons. We got a lot of feedback. Part of our community huddles, we heard from fans, heard from other stakeholders, heard from elected officials, that they really wanted to try to limit that to one season if we could," Lamping said.

Grand Staircase One, a new addition to EverBank Stadium as part of the venue's construction as the Stadium of the Future, is pictured before the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl college football game in Jacksonville on Dec. 27, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We agreed to do that, but we knew there would be some sacrifices we would have to make in order to make that possible. So, to stay on schedule we have to change what the experience inside the stadium will be like for our fans this year. Lower capacity, closing the upper deck, and coming into certain parts of the lower deck where some seats are being removed. Principally to remove those seats in each of the corners to open up the breezeways to increase the comfort inside the stadium."

The stadium will house over 27,000 fewer fans per game in 2026 as a part of the reduced capacity standards. By doing this, the Jaguars will ensure that a chunk of the stadium if still accessible to season ticket holders, and those whose seats are being displaced will still have a chance to stick around for each game.

Jaguar fans yell during a Bills third and long during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars do not yet know where they will play in 2027, but they do know what 2026 game days are set to look like -- something that is critical for fans after a 13-4 season that has gotten a lot of people excited.

"So, the capacity will be 42,507. That includes 1,260 standing room only tickets. This is a decrease from 68,300. So, of the 27,637 seats that will be taken offline this year, over 22,000 of them are located in the upper deck. So, the 400 level is closed and there are some seats that are impacted elsewhere," Lamping said.

Jaguar fan show their support during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"On the 200 level in each the four corners; there are some rows in the north end zone. Some of those being removed to create compliance with new NFL broadcasting rules as it relates to camera locations. The lower-level south end zone and lower-level club, some seats being removed, and then will come back and replace most of those seats. And also, the north end zone spa deck and sky patio in the south end, both of those will be offline this year."

With all of that said, season ticket holders and Jaguars fans will be as critical as ever in 2026, even with reduced capacity. Lamping laid out the Jaguars' plans for them, too.

"Season ticket renewal information will be shared with our season ticket members in the coming days. Any season ticket holder whose sets are impacted by this construction will be contacted individually by their account service representative with the Jaguars. All of those season ticket holders in the upper deck will be given the first chance to relocate down the lower level if they choose to," Lamping said.

"In addition to that, we will be offering some pricing incentives to those displaced season ticket holders. We are also accepting new season ticket deposits. We have been for a while. But we are not assigning those seats until we get through this process of relocating any existing season ticket holders that are displaced. So we’ll deal with our displaced customers first, then we'll begin filling in, assuming we have inventory available, with new season ticket holders."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.