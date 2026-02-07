Arik Armstead Brings Finality to Liam Coen's Relationship With Robert Saleh

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Liam Coen-Robert Saleh beef is no more.

This was expected when Coen openly spoke about his admiration for Saleh earlier this week on Radio Row. And later in the week, Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead put the final nail in the beef's coffin.

Armstead Weighs In

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, Armstead noted that he had it on good authority from each side that there is no lingering animosity between Coen and Saleh. Armstead played under Saleh when he was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2017-2020, and he, of course, had a key role on Coen's first Jaguars squad.

"That was actually hilarious. You know, I know, I know both of them very well, so to see that, but they're cool," Armstead said. "Now I know that for a fact ... they're good. I knew they would get good. You know, they have a lot of respect for each other as coaches. And I heard that from both sides. And yeah, it ain't no beef or nothing crazy. It was a great, great story, great, great little timeline."

Arik Armstead talking on the Robert Saleh-Liam Coen situation, says it was "hilarious" to see, and that the two are on good terms now. pic.twitter.com/Ox0BAXpHXw — Nash Henry (@NashJagsNats22) February 6, 2026

Coen and the Jaguars got the best of Saleh last year when the Jaguars defeated the San Francisco 49ers on the road. This came after Saleh spoke up during the week and noted that the Jaguars have one of the NFL's best "legal sign-stealing" processes in the entire NFL. The implication of said statement led to some bad blood between the two, and Coen let him know about it after the Jaguars knocked off the 49ers.

"It is awesome that he's got -- I mean, what a cool move by Tennessee. Seriously, I mean, just to get another quality defensive head coach in this league that gets their defense the run around that way," Coen said this week. "I mean, it's fun for us. I mean, you want to play the best. That's no different for coaches. There's no difference. You want to beat your peers. You want to be better than everybody."

Armstead was not exactly on scene when Coen and Saleh locked horns, but he has helped ensure everyone knows not to expect a Round 2 anytime soon.

"I didn't see it till after the fact, so I missed it live in action. I was talking to, you know, everyone, all my all my former teammates and stuff. So I didn't even see it. I just saw the aftermath," Armstead said.

