What Gus Bradley's Return to AFC South Means for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will now see a familiar face twice a year.

No members of the Jaguars' locker room or coaching staff were in Jacksonville when Gus Bradley was head coach from 2013-2016, but he still played an important role in the history of the franchise. Now, Bradley will help Robert Saleh lead the Tennessee Titans against Liam Coen , Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense twice a year.

So, what does the Bradley hire in Tennessee mean for the Jaguars and Coen's 2026 squad? We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Dating back to the Doug Pederson era, the Jaguars have had success against Bradley for a number of years now. Based on expected points added (EPA) per dropback, Lawrence had his 5th best game of the season in 2025 against Saleh and Bradley, had his second best game in 2024 against Bradley and the Colts, and his best 2022 performance against Bradley and the Colts.

If you go back to Bradley's seasons in 2025 with the San Francisco 49ers, his 2022-2024 run with the Colts, and his 2017-2020 run as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, then he has had major struggles against Sean McVay's offenses in essentially each bout. Coen was there for most of those games, and he will get his own chance to test his mettle against Bradley and Saleh.

While this is all true, it is also fair to point out Robert Saleh will be calling plays for the Titans. With that in mind, the Jaguars will be able to know what the true core philosophies of the Titans are set to be. Saleh has coached with Bradley for several years now, so it is clear that they view defense in very similar ways. But the hiring of Bradley as his top assistant on defense makes it evident that Bradley's fingerprints will be all over the Titans' defense.

That isn't to say Bradley has never found success at the NFL level. It's also not to say that it isn't a possibility that Saleh and Bradley are able to turn the Titans' defense around as the Titans kick off a new era.

But Lawrence and Coen have each found success against Bradley in their careers. Now, we will see if they can replicate it twice in 2026 as they look for to win another AFC South title.

