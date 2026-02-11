Assessing Jaguars' Needs-Based Approach in Latest Mock Draft Projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some clear needs entering the 2026 season. The question is how they will go about filling them.

Those needs will be front and present in mock drafts for months to come. While the Jaguars don't have a first-round pick, general manager James Gladstone has four picks in the top-100 to play with.

In the latest three-round mock draft from NFL.com's Chad Reuter, the Jaguars focused on those top needs as they went to bat four times. But do the picks make sense for where the Jaguars sit today?

Jaguars' Draft Haul

The Jaguars' first pick, of course, will come in at No. 56. In this mock, the Jaguars spent their top pick to officially replace second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd and selected Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez celebrates a BYU turnover during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former quarterback, Rodriguez starred for Texas Tech on their way to their first-ever playoff berth. He finished as a top-5 vote receiver in the Heisman Trophy race, earned All-American honors and racked up a number of other awards. Per the AP, he was the first FBS player in 20 years with at least five forced fumbles (he has seven), two fumble recoveries and four interceptions in the same season.

With that said, this feels like a reach at this point in the process. While the NFL Scouting Combine has yet to kick off, Rodriguez is ranked significantly lower than No. 56 in most current consensus boards. He had a great 2025, but the Jaguars could find better uses of the No. 56 pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Jaguars' three third-round picks, they played out like this ...

No. 81: Arizona CB Treydan Stukes

No. 88 : Arizona DB Genesis Smith

No. 100: Ohio State TE Max Klare

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Using the same logic of consensus boards, Stukes is another pick that feels like a reach. Unlike Rodriguez, though, Stukes profiles as an athlete who can be on the rise after the combine. He can still be aided in the process, while it is hard to believe that Rodriguez will rise at any point. Stukes has plenty of production and some exciting traits, while the Jaguars' need at cornerback is clear.

The Jaguars stuck to the Wildcats' secondary with their next pick, taking Smith in a spot that would be deemed a value pick by the consensus board. Landing another young safety would give the Jaguars insurance for Caleb Ransaw at worst, and give them a young, deep and dynamic safety room at best.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for the final pick of the round, the Jaguars got a backup for Brenton Strange with Klare. Klare is widely seen as one of the top tight ends in the whole class, and he would be a value pick for the Jaguars with even their first third-round pick. Getting him at No. 100 qualifies as a steal.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.