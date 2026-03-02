Everything Jaguars Fans Need to Know After the NFL Combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine is over, and the league is moving into a busy, busy March.

This month will feature the start of free agency in a week, while the annual owner meetings will take place in Phoenix at the end of the month. But for now, the newness of the combine's conclusion gives us one last chance to take a look at the event and what it meant for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars Have Their Own Way

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen were not in Indianapolis, the train kept moving for the Jaguars' offseason. Gladstone and the Jaguars still had key staff members at the combine, and the event was as valuable for the Jaguars this year as it likely was last year when they actually attended the event.

Who knows if this is the path the Jaguars will always forge, but Gladstone has set the tone for his franchise entering his first full offseason as general manager. The NFL needs more people who ask "why" and question the backward and traditional thinking that most NFL scouts and front offices are rooted in, and it is clear where the Jaguars stand.

This Group Can Run

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles (DB50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If your team needs an injection of speed this offseason, this is the draft for you. Tight ends and linebackers are running freakish times, the defensive backs and receivers are closely contested at the top of 40-yard dash marks, and power backs are proving to be home run hitters at the same time. It seems like regardless of where speed is needed, this is the draft to find it.

The Jaguars were certainly much faster last season than in past years, with noticable juice being added to the receiver room and the secondary. But teams can always get faster, and that looks like exactly what the Jaguars could be able to do this offseason.

What Is Next

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a clear next few steps in the wake of the combine's closing. First of all, the Jaguars must turn they eyes toward the pro free agency period. The franchise tag deadline is tomorrow, which the Jaguars are expected to let pass. After that, the Jaguars have roughly a week to make a flurry of moves ahead of the free agency period starting.

Trades? Restructures? Releases? All could be on the table, and it is all now right on the doorstop now that the combine is officially over and the rest of the NFL can turn their pages forward toward one of the most important weeks of the offseason.

