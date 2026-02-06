NFL Awards Results Show that Jaguars were Still Underrated

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars used the collective chip on their shoulders to motivate them to 13 wins, an AFC South title, and a return to the playoffs. There was some fear that this team wouldn't be able to lean on its underdog mentality and use the outside disrespect as fuel anymore, even with Head Coach Liam Coen's unique ability to find bulletin board material.



Well, it seems like that won't be a problem. For his efforts, along with Trevor Lawrence's this season, the two were named finalists for three of the NFL's major awards: Coach of the Year for the former and MVP and Comeback Player of the Year for the latter. Nominations are nice, but the hardware is what really matters. The league's media showed once again that the Jaguars will continue to be disrespected until they undeniably claim the recognition they deserve.



Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jaguars slighted yet again



Liam Coen didn't win Coach of the Year, but he came damn close. He was just 63 points shy of beating out the New England Patriots' Mike Vrabel. Both took over teams that won just four games the season prior and turned them into bona fide title contenders. While expectations were a bit lower for the Pats, New England had a far easier path to its 14 wins this season than the Jacksonville Jaguars did for their 13.



Furthermore, Coen has more direct responsibility over the performance of the Jaguars, considering that he called plays for an offense that finished 11th in yards per game and sixth in scoring. Vrabel, on the other hand, delegates the play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, and defensive coordinator, Terrell Williams. Still, it was nice to see that Coen finished second in Coach of the Year voting, including 16 first-place nods from the panel.



Congratulations, OC Josh McDaniels 👏



2025 AP Assistant Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Y7K8fngKNz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 6, 2026

Trevor Lawrence got the short end of the stick for both Comeback Player of the Year and MVP. He was fourth for Comeback Player of the Year, behind the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, and San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, who ultimately took home the hardware. Considering that T-Law bounced back from two injuries last year — a shoulder strain that required surgery and a concussion — and he was deserving in the other spirit of the award, putting together a renaissance season after a campaign full of turmoil, it was surprising to see him finish so low.



After 17 years in the league, Matthew Stafford is officially an MVP.#NFLHonors | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/4GO1hKZXT6 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

T-Law wasn't expected to be a serious contender for MVP since he arrived late to the race. Seeing him finish last among the finalists with just 49 total points and no first-place votes was a little deflating, though, considering he had a strong case as the true most valuable player in the league this season. But the Jaguars now have plenty of motivation to build upon their transformative 2025 season with an even better performance next year.

