Jaguars Mailbag On Trevor Lawrence's Award Cycle, Start of Offseason

Q: Objectively speaking, I understand the arguments against Trevor for MVP and Coen for Coach of the Year. Is it just my bias as a fan, or should Trevor clearly be Comeback Player of the Year (which in sure he still won’t be, because Jacksonville)

A: He isn't the only candidate for the award whol is also an MVP finalist since Christian McCaffrey is in the mix, which doesn't make him a shoe in. This award is really hard for me to judge, but I'd argue the injuries Lawrence dealt with on the field and the nightmare season the Jaguars had in 2024 as a whole suggest he is more than a worthy candidate.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What position groups are targets for free agency? Any particular names in those groups?

A: Linebacker, defensive line, secondary, and tight end make sense. The Jaguars invested in the last two last offseason but have depth reasons to do so again, while they will likely have a linebacker void due to the Devin Lloyd situation. Defensive line is arguably their greatest need. I will have a more comprehensive list the closer we get to free agency, but keep an eye on Rasul Douglas.

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Q: With us needing to free up cap space for 2026, what players do you see being cut / traded / released this offseason?

A: A few names I think are worth watching: Arik Armstead, Ezra Cleveland, Walker Little. Those are the three non-free agents I think the Jaguars could consider taking a look at.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Is there any reason to believe they'll try to get back in the first round of the draft? I just can't see it, unless they get offered a pick for a player. Is there anyone you think we could trade up for in draft for our first pick? If not, who you think would be a good fit and be available when we do make our first pick?

A: I am not going to say "no", because that seems like it is a fruitless endeavor. This regime is bold and willing to be aggressive, so is it ever really worth it to say they absolutely will or will not do anything. With that in mind, the Jaguars would face a steep price to go from the mid-50s to the first-round. Some early names to think about in that current range: Jacob Rodriquez, Chandler Rivers, Deontae Lawson, Zion Young, and Romello Height.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Q: Do you think it is more likely the Jags trade for a DT, sign one, or draft one? And if they do trade for one, who could be a target? Am I wrong for thinking Gladstone going after Q. Williams at the deadline showed he's going after a big fish in the middle and won't settle?

A: Ding, ding, ding. I am of similar thought. Who knows that that move could be, but make no mistake -- the Jaguars know how badly they need a difference-maker at DT.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone walks into the room with head coach Liam Coen following during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What is the single most important offseason acquisition this team can make, either through a trade, free agent or draft pick?

A: Finding another disruptive pass-rusher, especially up the middle. If not a big free agent like John Franklin-Meyers, they need to consider a trade or early draft pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: With a potentially defensive heavy draft for the jags upcoming, what offensive position is drafted first in the draft?

Great question. I will go with ... either offensive line or tight end. I really think the Jaguars could take an early look into a big upgrade at the depth at tight end, while this seems like a regime that will always pour resources into the offensive line.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Q: Which position coaches are potential coordinator candidates for other teams? We have been lucky to keep both OC and DC but do you foresee any of the position coaches getting coordinator roles for other teams?

A: I don't think there are any that pop off the page right now, mostly because of how the staff is built. Shane Waldron and Spencer Whipple each have strong ties to Liam Coen, while the rest of the offensive staff has mostly been long-time position coaches. Udinski, Whipple, and Waldron are the three guys on offense with that kind of big-time hire potential. As for the defense, it is a similar trend. Arguably the top names -- Anthony Perkins, Tem Lukabu, and Mathieu Araujo seem like they would only be coordinators right now if they left with Campanile next year.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach Tem Lukabu before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Q: Do you see James Gladstone going for some compensatory picks with his FA strategy?

A: I think it could certainly be at play. The Los Angeles Rams long used comp picks to help them be aggressive with trades, both in-season and in the offseason, and I think the Jaguars could be looking to do the same thing considering the price of the same of their free agents.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: If all of the current Free Agents go out, CB and LB are the weakest links in Jaguars chain?

A: I am not sure. Devin Lloyd would obviously be a big loss with the way he played and he is such a unique talent that you can't really just plug-and-play a solution, but I continue to think Ventrell Miller deserves more consideration as a starting option next season. He has played well every time he has been leaned on before. Cornerback absolutely needs to be addressed, with that in mind.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Q: If Jaguars resign ETN, do you think they'll still draft another RB in the late rounds? Also, if they don't resign ETN, do you think they sign a Breece Hall type with Tuten as RB2 or have Tuten lead and draft a young RB?

A: I don't think so. If the Jaguars keep Etienne, there really are not enough touches to go around in the running room to add another body to the unit unless you want him to challenge LeQuint Allen or Bhayshul Tuten for a roster and game day spot. If the Jaguars do let Etienne walk, I would be surprised if they paid top dollar for a Hall type but a lower tiered veteran like Rico Dowdle would not shock me.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

