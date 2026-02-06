NFL Has No Excuse For Snubbing Jaguars' Liam Coen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- NFL Honors have wrapped up, and there was hardly a surprise when it came to one of the biggest awards.

Despite Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen having a compelling and pristine case to be named the NFL's next Coach of the Year, the Jaguars' first-year leader failed in his pursuit and lost to Mike Vrabel.

Coen Was Snubbed

The reason this was hardly a surprise is simple. All five coaches had great cases to make, of course. And ultimately this was one of the toughest years in recent memory when it comes to this specific award. But the Jaguars have hardly ever gotten end-of-year respect, and this never seemed to be any different.

That doesn't make it right, of course. But it seems perfect that the coach the NFL is snubbing is Coen, the personable, determined, and hyper-focused coach of the city that is used to being snubbed. Like Jacksonville, Coen has carried a chip on his shoulder since he joined the franchise, just like the team and community itself.

It was Coen himself who put it perfectly after the Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts to take the AFC South lead in Week 14. The Jaguars would never give the AFC South back to the Colts or the Houston Texans, and Coen put it succinctly after the 36-19 win.

"I don't know if we'll ever really get it. That's the beauty of it. It ain't coming. You know that. It's not. And that's the beauty of it. And that's totally fine," Coen said.

Just consider what Coen did in his first year in Jacksonville. His 13 wins were so rare for a franchise that has ever reached such heights in their history, which can't be said for most other candidates; if any. Coen and the Jaguars were a blown pass interference call against the Bengals or a blown fourth quarter lead against the Houston Texans away from being the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Coen's Jaguars lost consecutive games just once in the entire 17-game season, ending the year on an eight-game winning streak entering the playoffs. And while the Jaguars and Coen were one-and-done in the post-season, what Coen did to revive Trevor Lawrence's career and the Jaguars' long-term prospects can't be ignored.

It remains to be seen when Coen and the Jaguars will get the respect they deserve and have earned, but don't count him out when it comes to finally getting.

