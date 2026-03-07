Bills Make Jaguars' Jakobi Meyers Trade Look Even Better
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Several months ago, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made and odd, and seemingly pointed, comments after the trade deadline resulted in no new wide receivers for Josh Allen.
“I think there’s definitely a fraction of, you know, the GMs are coming in younger, and there’s more [GMs] who’ve played true fantasy football stuff like that. They grew up in a world of trades," Beane said.
Considering the general managers who made deals at the trade deadline last year were James Gladstone, Howie Roseman, Chris Ballard, Jerry Jones (lol), Eric DeCosta, John Schneider, and Darren Mougey, it is pretty easy to figure out who Beane was talking about.
And maybe Beane was gaga over A.D. Mitchell, but chances are we can assume Beane was really after Jakobi Meyers, and was thwarted by his rookie peer in Gladstone. And now, Beane's attempt to paper over that loss has resultedin Gladstone's defining move aging like fine wine.
Meyers Trade Aging Well
Beane made one of the most aggressive moves of the NFL's offseason so far earlier this week, trading a second-round pick for Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore and a fifth-round pick. Considering the financial implications at hand, it was a big cost for an older receiver who is a few years removed from being a true No. 1.
Just several months before that, though, the Jaguars got a player with a similar situation in Meyers at a much cheaper cost: a fourth- and a sixth. The Jaguars then signed Meyers to a new deal before the season ended, but his cap hits amongst receivers over the next three years rank No. 30, No. 20, and No. 14. Moore's cap hits rank No. 12, No. 16, and No. 13.
In sort, Meyers will never cost more than Moore is set to cost the Bills. The price the Jaguars paid for him pales in comparison to what the Bears sent for Moore, and we have already seen what kind of massive impact the Meyers trade made for the Jaguars' passing gaame.
Moore will likely be productive, of course. He is a solid player and Josh Allen has produced with much lesser at the position. But the Jaguars clearly got out on the right side of this one.
Beane has already given his stance on his failures to trade for Meyers, speaking on the trade on the radio in Feburary.
"I mean, Myers, he had a higher cap number than we had availability to do. And in speaking with those guys, they weren't really interested in eating cap space, which, you know, they traded him in Jacksonville," Beane said.
The Bills overpaid for Moore, because they couldn't get Meyers. Count that as a feather in Gladstone's cap against his senior peer.
