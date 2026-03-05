One Popular Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Destination Officially Eliminated
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As each day passes by, it makes less and less sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars to trade away Brian Thomas Jr.
Many outside Jacksonville see the former LSU star and first-round pick as a trade candidate this offseason because of last year's additions of Jakobi Meyers and Travis Hunter, and the ascension of third-year wide receiver Parker Washington, coupled with Thomas having a heavily disappointing season.
But on Thursday, the prospects of a Thomas trade became murkier as a potential destination got eliminated, and a price tag was likely set.
Buffalo Bills Out of Picture
The Buffalo Bills have long been connected to the Jaguars' receiver in mock trades all offseason, with Thomas being the second-most talked about trade target at receiver this offseason after A.J. Brown. This is, of course, in spite of the Jaguars giving zero public cues that they are interested in not having Thomas on their roster.
With the Bills sending a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for D.J. Moore, they should officially be out of any hypothetical Thomas sweepstakes. The Jaguars very well could not even want to move Thomas but, if they do, then the Bills are off the board after sending a significant draft pick to the Bears to make Moore their new No. 1.
The Bills seemed like an obvious fit for Thomas because they have been missing a top-flight receiver since Stefon Diggs' exit, and Brandon Beane has famously been desperate in looking for receiver upgrades. After Keon Coleman's first two seasons went off the rails, Thomas looked like a logical next step. Not any longer, though.
There is an entirely different aspect to the Bills trade for Moore that impacts Thomas, too. If the Jaguars were to actually shop Thomas, it is fair to say they would want more than the Bears got for Moore, a deal in which they also sent a fifth-round pick. Thomas is 5.5 years younger than Moore, was a recent first-round pick, and comes at a much cheaper, team-controlled contract than the former Bears wideout.
Moore is a talented player, but after eight years in the NFL it is clear what tier he is in as a wide receiver. While Thomas had a disappointing season last year compared to his stellar rookie season, he still has the potential to grow into a top-10 receiver and his floor looks like a 700-yard receiver -- a better outlook than Moore moving forward.
The Jaguars shouldn't be looking to move Thomas. But if they are, then the Bills' trade for Moore certainly added another layer or two to the decisions ahead.
