Breaking Down Jaguars' Monumental Win Over Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their biggest win of the season -- again.

The Jaguars have notched several statement wins in 2025 during their incredible 11-4 run and six-game winning streak, but their 34-20 beatdown of the Denver Broncos was the most impressive yet. We break down the game and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

The Jaguars' defiant victory over the Broncos was ignited by an offense that entered the week as the hottest in the NFL. It didn't stop against the NFL's best defense, either, with the Jaguars shredding the Broncos in big moments such as in the red-zone and on third-downs -- areas where the Broncoshave thrived all year long.

“[I’m] very impressed. [I’m] very impressed with the way these guys have continued to compete. [QB] Trevor [Lawrence], the offensive line, had to shuffle a few things. I thought they protected really well, [they] did some really good things in the pass game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.

"[WR] Parker Washington stepped up in a huge way, all those guys, I think he threw it to about seven different receivers in the game, whatever it was, and guys just keep battling and making plays.”

Washington had arguably the best game of his career, catching one touchdown and setting the Jaguars up for two other scores with massive plays made after the catch. Washington has been a sparkplug for the Jaguars' offense and special teams unit all season long, and it all came to fruition on Sunday against the Broncos.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Washington gained 90 yards after the catch, the 4th-most by a Jaguars player since 2016, and +70 yards after catch over expected, the most by any Jacksonville pass catcher in that span and most by any player in the NFL in 2025. Washington caught 5 passes outside the numbers for 140 yards, the most by any player in a game this season, and his only touchdown," NextGenStats said.

The Jaguars, though, also saw their defense step up in a big way. Emmanuel Ogbah recovered a red-zone fumble, Jarrian Jones had a massive second-half interception of Bo Nix, and the Jaguars were able to make big plays on key downs throughout the game. This was a true team win, the kind that can make an impressive winning streak start to look like something even bigger than that.

