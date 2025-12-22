Jaguars' Parker Washington Shines in Standout Game vs. Broncos

When the lights come on, the stars come out in the biggest games. That is what happened on Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they moved to 11-4 and extended their winning streak to six games with a statement victory over the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Liam Coen has taken a 4-13 Jaguars team from a year ago to championship contention, and it has brought the franchise to an all-time high that will not be going away anytime soon, as one of the best years in team history. One of the key players from Sunday was wide receiver Parker Washington, who shone the brightest in the Jaguars' upset over the Broncos.

Coen on Washington's performance

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a touchdown catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A season ago, Washington was more of an afterthought, utilized as the team's top return man, and was good enough for at least one of those types of touchdowns in his three-year career. This season, after early struggles at wide receiver, Washington has emerged as a top playmaker in the offense and broke out in the biggest game of the year so far with six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in a remarkable game.

"He’s so explosive, he’s so strong. His lower half is very explosive," Coen explained. "He works extremely hard in the off-season to prepare. He works extremely hard during the season to prepare, to get his body right."

63-yard gain for Washington 🤯



📺FOX pic.twitter.com/F7KtDZvxWT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

Coen said that he and his staff weren't sure if Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II would be guarding Jakobi Meyers or Brian Thomas Jr., and knew that Washington would be seeing a productive day and had been planning on it all week, showcasing their work toward getting the former Penn State standout involved in the offense this weekend.

"We weren’t sure who Surtain would match, whether it would be ‘B.T.’ or Jakobi, and a lot of things were kind of set up for Parker to have a day and to be one of the number one targets of today, so that didn’t just happen," Coen said. "We prepared that way all week, wanted to get him involved early, and he had a look in his eye from a very early start that he was going to have a big day."

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I always pride myself on, first of all, just making the catch, but the yards after the catch, it matters," Washington said after the game. "That can change games. I was just excited to make those plays today. I just want to keep that rolling and just stay confident. Keep having fun with it."

Washington will look to continue to be an integral piece to Jacksonville's offensive success as they approach the first round of the playoffs three weeks from this weekend.

