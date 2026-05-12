Why Brenton Strange Might Benefit More Than Anyone From Jaguars' TE Moves
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall in last month's draft, they sent a clear message.
When the Jaguars followed that pick up three rounds later with Houston tight end Tanner Koziol in the fifth-round, that message became even clearer and even louder. The Jaguars wanted to restack the deck at the tight end position, and they certainly did that.
But while the additions of two rookie tight ends set off the outside interest in the Jaguars' path toward an increase of multiple tight end sets, it is important not to remember a few things. One of those things is that despite the new pups in the room, Brenton Strange is still the top dog.
Strange's Role Moving Forward
The Jaguars clearly have some big plans for both tight ends, especially Boerkircher. But no matter how big those plans are, any changes to the Jaguars' tight end room or overall philosphy about the position impact Strange first and foremost as the leader and star of the room.
But even with two new tight ends added to the mix, there should not be questions about Strange, his role and value, and his likely production in 2026. Strange and his future extension are not getting moved by the influx of new names. Instead, the Jaguars are clearly hoping that injecting the room with talent should allow Strange to produce at an even higher level than before.
“Yeah, I think not only what they can maybe provide within their skill sets but also what it then allows the other guys to do, right? Like what that allows Strange [TE Brenton Strange] to do differently or more frequently, whether that's running or blocking or catching," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after rookie minicamp on Saturday.
"The diversity of skill sets is important. I think they're different enough but also wired similarly. That's what I think is fun about it, it allows not only those guys to go help us in their own skill sets, but also maybe help other guys in their skill sets just by adding that depth and competition.
Strange was the Jaguars' do-everything man at tight end last year for a reason. He was their versatile chess piece in both the running and passing game, and the Jaguars lost three of their four regular-season games when Strange was out of the lineup. Now, the Jaguars have tight ends who are capable as a bloocker and as a receiver to take pressure off Strange and enable him to simply do more.
Could this mean the Jaguars use Strange less in max protections now that have Boerkircher? Or that the addition of Koziol and his mismatch ability as a pass-catcher could allow Strange to continue to thrive as a blocker? It certainly seems as if the Jaguars believe this could be a very real scenario. Strange is a key piece of everything the Jaguars do on offense, and the rookies do not take away from this fact.
Strange is set to have an even better season this year than he did a year ago, and not just because he is healthy this time around. Instead, Strange should be even better because the Jaguars will no longer have to use him to put out every single fire at the tight end position like the case was in 2025.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley