Biggest Winners of Jaguars Rookie Minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend, and there were certainly some standouts.

While only one of the three rookie minicamp practices was open, we were able to see plenty during our near-two hours at the Miller Electric Center. There was certainly more good than bad, and there are more than a few winners from the weekend. Here is who they are:

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) hits a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is one reason to consider undrafted free agent running back J'Mary Taylor a winner from rookie minicamp, just l ook at the moves the Jaguars made at running back on Monday, The Jaguars did sign veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, but at the same time they also waived former undrafted running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who was the only running back other than Taylor at rookie minicamp.

This is just further confirmation that Taylor impressed in a big way at rookie minicamp. Jackson had experience in the system over Taylor, but Taylor stood out at practice on Saturday thanks to his quickness and his smoothness catching the football in receiving drills. It is easy to see him carving out a role somewhere on the roster.

IOL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) warms up during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is hard for offensive linemen to make a statement in this kind of practice setting. It is in helmets and shorts and there are no pads on, which means there is essentially zero contact and most of their work is about technique and mental reps in the scheme. With that said, it was hard not to be at practice on Saturday and not make note of Pregnon's first impression. He looks exactly as advertised in terms of his size and physical traits, which was not unexpected but is still quite positive.

Pregnon easily could have been a power-based guard who carried bad weight and looked a bit unexplosive, but that is the opposite of the impression he gave of. He looked as athletic and agile as the Jaguars hoped he would be when they selected him at No. 88. Some linemen enter the NFL needing time to grow into their frames to be ready to handle NFL defensive tackles, but Pregnon will not have that issue.

The TEs

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) smiles during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars took two different tight ends in the draft with second-rounder Nate Boerkircher and fifth-rounder Tanner Koziol, and each stood out at practice. Boerkircher looks the part of what the Jaguars sold him as -- a solid tight end who looks ready to handle work in the line of scrimmage, while far from a non-factor as an athlete. Boerkircher will not be their most athl;etic and dynamic tight end, but he does not appear to be a blocking-only athlete, either.

As for Koziol, he was one of the most fluid and athletic skill players on the field. Considering his near 6-foot-7 frame, it was staggering to see how easy Koziol moved in and out of breaks and accelerated after the catch. He might take time to develop his strength, but there is real upside there as a pass-catcher/

WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like tight end, wide receiver is another position the Jaguars double-dipped at. The Jaguars waited until the sixth-round to do so, first trading up for Josh Cameron before selecting CJ Williams with their next pick. Williams did not have much national fanfare during the draft process, so it felt like he was entering the weekend with a relatively clean slate in terms of expectations.

Maybe it is because of those expectations that Williams impressed, but he certainly looked like an interesting talent over the course of Saturday. He looked like the best receiver of the mostly-UDFA group with Cameron injured, and he made more than a few catches near the sideline that ended up catching my eye.

QB Joey Aguilar

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) throws the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it is not as if Joey Aguilar was fantastic during practice and set the field ablaze with his right arm, it was worth noting that he does seem to have some positive momentum on his side. Aguilar will have to be consistent over the course of the rest of the offseason process to truly push Carter Bradley, but he showed the arm talent and size at rookie minicamp and clearly has left somewhat of an impression on Liam Coen.

"I think Joey's done a nice job of learning a lot of information in a short period of time. Especially so much different than he is used to, right? Just from a cadence standpoint, that's something that he's had to get used to doing over the last 48 hours. I think he did a nice job of running the show, if you will," Coen said.

"Handling, I mean these weren't all just call it and run it plays either, like we had Cans and Oscars in there and I think he did a nice job operating. I thought he threw it better today, probably. He’s never thrown to these guys ever, so it's hard when you're asking them to be perfect and no balls on the ground in timing and rhythm. I think it'll be fun to see him open it up a little bit with the guys next week.”