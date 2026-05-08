Here's Why Each Jaguars Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes for their 2026 draft class, but just how high do those hopes reach for year 1?

The Jaguars added 10 rookies over the course of draft weekend, and each has a different path to playing time in the short- and long-term. But what is the path forward for all 10 picks to be potential starters out of the gate, and which roadblocks might be in front of them? We break it down for all 10 picks below.

Round 2, Pick No. 56: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Why he could start

If the Jaguars make the serious shift to more 12 personnel that they have indicated, then it is fair to say Boerkircher could be closer to being a starter than not. This would, of course, be the second starting tight end, as veteran tight end Brenton Strange is the unquestioned leader at the top of the depth chart. The more multiple-tight-end sets the Jaguars utilize, the more Boerkircher will play.

Why he won't

Strange is one of the best players on the Jaguars' roster, and all signs point to him signing a new deal with the franchise sooner than later. Boerkircher should have no issue carving out a very real role in the Jaguars' offense, both as a run-blocker and as a pass-catcher, but Strange is the top dog. Plus, the Jaguars might still be better off as an 11-personnel team based on their talent at wide receiver.

Round 3, Pick No. 81: Texas A&M IDL Albert Regis

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Why he could start

The Jaguars clearly want to have a deep rotation at defensive tackle, where it was common for four-to-five different players to get snaps inside for the Jaguars at times last season. With the Jaguars hellbent on having an elite run defense year in and year out, Albert Regis could start a few games this year in the same manner Matt Dickerson did last year -- as an early down specialist.

Why he won't

Jacksonville already has one of the best nose tackles in the entire NFL et to start for them in DaVon Hamilton. Regis will play a role and very well could be the long-term replacement for Hamilton in a few years down the road, but it feels more likely that he is a rotational player this year as opposed to being leaned on as a weekly starter.

Round 3, Pick No. 88: Oregon IOL Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why he could start

The Jaguars have made it clear that they are demanding more production from the running game this season, and the Jaguars could certainly get better at guard. Ezra Cleveland played well at left guard last season, but Patrick Mekari dealt with injuries all season long and might have to win his job. Pregnon has the talent and experience to push either with a good showing in camp.

Why he won't

Aside from the fact that Cleveland and Mekari are returning starters and will likely have the early edge on Pregnon, there is also former third-round pick Wyatt Milum. While he did not play much as a rookie, Milum could establish himself in the running to be a starting guard for the Jaguars, which could complicate things for Pregnon early on.

Round 3, Pick No. 100: Maryland DB Jalen Huskey

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Why he could start

The Jaguars could be hitting the reset button at safety. They have a bit of a different room compared to last season thanks to the drafting of Jalen Huskey and the impending return of former third-round pick Caleb Ransaw. If the position is wide-open, Huskey has the ball skills to make an impression.

Why he won't

Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson had really strong seasons for the Jaguars a year ago, Ransaw will be expected to play a large role upon his return from injury, and Rayuan Lane is one of the most underrated players on the roster.

Round 4, Pick No. 119: Duke EDGE Wesley Williams

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why he could start

The Jaguars' entire priority on defense is to stop the run so they can mix things up on third-down, and Williams could certainly help them do that. Williams has all of the traits to be an effective edge setter who can play on early downs on defense while also being capable of being moved to different spots in the front.

Why he won't

The Jaguars have a $100 million version of that exact role we detailed with defensive end Travon Walker. Williams will give Walker a great chance to get a breather on early downs, but he will be more valuable early on as depth.

Round 5, No. 164: Houston TE Tanner Koziol

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston tight end Tanner Koziol (TE15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why he could start

The Jaguars want to go to more multi-tight end sets in 2026, and Tanner Koziol could certainly benefit from it. Where he could benefit the most, though, is the fact that he is such a different tight end compared to every other player the Jaguars have at the position. If Liam Coen can tap into his skill-set, there could be something there.

Why he won't

The Jaguars already had one of the best tight ends in the entire AFC before they entered the 2026 NFL Draft, then they took one with the No. 56 pick. Those are two players alone who Koziol just simply will not get time over, and that does not even take Quintin Morris into account.

Round 6, No. 191: Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) during warm ups before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Why he could start

Josh Cameron seems like the perfect young replacement for what Tim Patrick provided the Jaguars last season. Patrick started three games for the Jaguars last season due to injuries at the position, showing there is at least one pathway for him to find the field early on as a rookie. Still, he will be used more so as depth and on special teams.

Why he won't

Cameron is a talented receiver and unlike some of the other weapons the Jaguars have at the position, but the Jaguars' depth chart seems set for him to be the No. 5 receiver early on. That could change in the future, but he makes more sense as a backup as a rookie.

Round 6, No. 203: Stanford WR CJ Williams

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Why he could start

The Jaguars dealt with their fair share of injuries at wide receiver last year, with Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and Travis Hunter all dealing with injuries at different point in the season. The solution for the Jaguars last year was to make trades to add to the position group, while the answer in that scenario this year would seemingly be to turn to a young gun like CJ Williams.

Why he won't

Receiver is right there with cornerback as the best position on the Jaguars' entire roster. Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Thomas, and Hunter are all big-time talents at the wide receiver position and will make it hard for a Day 3 rookie like Williams to crack the lineup as a rookie. That is not to be unexpected, of course.

Round 7, No. 233: Washington EDGE Zach Durfee

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies edge Zach Durfee (15) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why he could start

Zach Durfee could give the Jaguars a boost as a pure designated pass-rusher early on as a rookie, similar to what B..J. Green did for the Jaguars down the stretch of his rookie season. The Jaguars have a lot of snaps to replace at defensive end after Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah had their deals expire.

Why he won't

The Jaguars are stacked at defensive end, at least when it comes to the top of the depth chart. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are one of the best edge duos in the entire NFL, and all expectations are for the Jaguars' pass-rush to improve. Unless there are injuries, it is tough to see a scenario in which Durfee is starting many games in 2026.

Round 7, No. 240: Middle Tennessee State LB Parker Hughes

Middle Tennessee linebacker Parker Hughes (9) celebrates his interception in the final moments of the NCAA college football game against Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why he could start

The Jaguars are moving into the post-Devin Lloyd era and they have always embraced open position battles. There is a clear favorite for the job who is not Hughes, though, and his clearer path to the field might be on special teams more so than defense. He can still make a significant impact there, but it is not quite starting.

Why he won't

The Jaguars waited until their final pick of the draft to select a linebacker, taking Parker Hughes to cap off their 10-player class. This is not to say the Jaguars are a team where Day 3 picks are not able to find roles early on, but it is hard to see a scenario in which Hughes beats out Ventrell Miller for the starting job considering Miller's experience.