Jaguars-Browns 2026 Battle Just Got a Lot More Interesting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns are not exactly media darlings, so do not expect their 2026 matchup to be on primetime -- but maybe it should be.

The Jaguars and Browns already looked like a fascinating matchup on paper entering this offseason. With the Browns' most recent offseason addition, it has become clear that there is an entirely new layer for us to consider.

Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Why This Game is a Draw

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Browns have added former Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in a consultant role. With Baalke now officially a member of the Browns, a whole other layer has been added to what was already shaping up to be a bit of a rivalry off the field.

The #Browns have added longtime NFL executive Trent Baalke in a consultant-like capacity, a source tells @CBSSports.



Was most recently general manager of the #Jaguars from 2021-24. Was also a GM with the #49ers from 2011-16. pic.twitter.com/z2oNCShrcA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 2, 2026

The Jaguars and Browns were already going to be forever-linked due to the Travis Hunter trade , which saw the Jaguars trade a second-round pick and a future first to move up from No. 5 to No. 2 for Hunter. Had the Jaguars not done so, the widely-held expectation around the league was that the Browns were going to select Hunter, who general manager Andrew Berry compared to Shohei Ohtani.

Instead, Hunter went to the Jaguars and the Browns selected Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, and K.C. Concepcion with the picks the Jaguars sent them. The two sides of seen national media debate the move ever since, and fans on both sides have already proclaimed their teams the winners of the trade and then some.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then there was arguably the lone impressive win of the Browns' 2025 season: the Tyson Campbell trade, which saw the Browns send Greg Newsome and picks to the Jaguars for Campbell and later picks. The Browns won that trade a year later, though the Jaguars are set to get a compensatory pick for letting Newsome walk in free agency.

But the hiring of Baalke takes a matchup that before was fueled by just roster moves and trades and adds something personal to it. The parties involved would never say otherwise, but make no mistake that this has now become a revenge game of sorts after Baalke and the Jaguars parted ways shortly before the hiring of Coen.

Jacksonville Jaguars Manager Trent Baalke walks off the field during the third day of an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 26, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baalke's exit from the franchise was an odd one. After four seasons as general manager, Baalke and the Jaguars split after the 2024 season but only after the Jaguars held the entire first round of their coaching interviews. Coen then pulled his name out of the running, though, and he would not reverse course until Baalke was already gone.

"Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement following Baalke's exit.

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Baalke finished his tenure with a 25-43 record and led the Jaguars to two winning seasons and one playoff appearance.

Now, Baalke is going to try to help Browns general manager Andrew Berry navigate the waters in 2026. And eventually, a storyline-filled game with the Jaguars will be waiting.