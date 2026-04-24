Final Pick of Travis Hunter Trade Serves as Jaguars Vindication

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The fallout from the Travis Hunter trade is finally over.

The Cleveland Browns used their final pick acquired from the Jaguars in last year's blockbuster trade for Hunte r on Thursday night, selecting Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24 with the pick the Jaguars would have had.

And now that we have seen the final piece of the Hunter trade puzzle put in place, the Jaguars should feel nothing but vindication for their move.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' Vindication

In short, the Browns turned the Jaguars' three primary picks from the trade into Concepion, Mason Graham and Quinshon Judkins. Judkins showed talent as a rookie, but running backs, frankly, are a dime a dozen these days. Graham was not even as productive as a pass-rusher last season as new Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro , and Concepcion translates more as a slot receiver than a true No. 1.

It will be hard for the Jaguars and Hunter to recoup the value the Jaguars sent in the trade. That was impossible to deny then and it is even more impossible to deny after Hunter's rookie season, in which he played in just seven games due to a knee injury and did not make the overall impact many expected early on. With that said ... after the seeing the Browns haul, it does not quite feel like highway robbery?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns seemingly did not get awful value with Concepcion, who is ranked right around that range on the consensus board. But taking a slot receiver at No. 24 when you do not have anything close to a short- or long-term plan at quarterback is curious. Especially a receiver who suffered with drops last season.

There were only a few players at No. 24 ranked higher on the consensus board, but this pick just proves what we have been saying most of the offseason. The Jaguars' ability to go 13-4 last year and push the pick further down in the first-round will make this pick look better years down the road unless Graham suddenly becomes an effective pass-rusher and unless Concepcion proves to be more than a sparkplug slot receive.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to greet fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But this certainly could have aged out worse for the Jaguars. Concepcion would not have been anywhere near the Jaguars' radar, and the Jaguars can go to bed tonight without any massive regrets over the haul they gave away to the Browns for Hunter. That does not mean the Jaguars can't have Hunter not take a massive step this year, but it does at least help in terms of optics.

We will not know for a few seasons whether the Hunter trade will age well for the Jaguars. But the early returns based on the way the Browns have used the picks at least suggests there is still a chance for the Jaguars to win this trade in the court of public opinion.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) lets out a yell as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hunter trade will not be very popular outside of Jacksonville until he becomes a top player at one of his two positions. But for now, the Jaguars should feel some vindication.