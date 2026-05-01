Why Travis Hunter Will Actually Be the Critical Answer to Jaguars Pass-Rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-rush could look more different than people think in 2026. One major reason why? Travis Hunter.

Yes, Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver/cornerback . No, Hunter is not going to suddenly add pass-rusher to his already impressive resume, but his expanded role at cornerback in 2026 could ultimately prove to be the answer to the Jaguars' pass-rush that os many have been looking for.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Hunter Will Fix Jaguars' Pass Rush

The Jaguars' pass-rush certainly answered this year with questions, but there are reasons to think it will naturally improve. But first, the facts: according to NFL's Next Gen Stats, the Jaguars' defense ranked No. 23 in pressure rate last season and No. 29 in sack rate. The Jaguars did get a stellar individual season from Josh Hines-Allen, but injuries to Travon Walker hampered the Jaguars' pass-rush when they were not blitzing linebacker and defensive backs.

To this point, the Jaguars' pass-rush does not exactly look different on first glance. The Jaguars have swapped out Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot, who combined for 472 pass-rush snaps, 28 pressures, and 2.5 sacks, for rookies Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Jaguars also have second-year undrafted defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green returning, along with designated pass-rusher Dennis Gardeck. A healthy Walker should give the Jaguars a boost, but this is a group that will once again likely lean heavily on Walker and Hines-Allen.

Jacksonville could still add to their pass-rush with a veteran free agent before Week 1, but chances are the moves have already been made. That brings us to Hunter, who is slotted to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback this season while still getting snaps on offense at wide receiver. With Hunter seeing an expanded role at cornerback, the Jaguars could see a trickledown effect as long as he is what he has been promised to be.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Next Gen Stats, the Jaguars had the second-quickest time to throw against of any defense in the NFL, behind just the Cleveland Browns. For the Browns, that feels like a direct result of quarterbacks getting rid of the ball quickly to avoid Myles Garrett. For the Jaguars, though, that stat feels much different.

In what was the case for the Jaguars in their most bitter losses (Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills) the Jaguars simply let quarterbacks hit quick passes to take advantage of their coverage too consistently. In theory, adding Hunter to a large role at cornerback across from big-money cornerback Montaric Brown should force quarterbacks to hold onto the ball a tick longer. At least, that is what the Jaguars appear to be betting on.

"[Travis Hunter] is just so gifted. I would love for him to play cornerback all the time."



Josh Hines-Allen on Travis Hunter 💪 pic.twitter.com/DPn1GIsqkw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 1, 2026

"And so you add a guy like that, who can probably shut down the side of a field. You know, that first read ain't there, you know, get a hit," Hines-Allen said on NFL on CBS this week.

"It goes from a pressure, to a hit to sacks to force fumbles to, 'oh, I got to speed it up. Let me throw this ball up with there.' And 50/50, balls. I think Trav is coming down with them."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (not pictured) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Hunter flashed big-time talent at cornerback last season and was obviously an elite cornerback prospect coming out of Colorado. While his role on offense will attract the most attention outside of Jacksonville, it feels safe to say the Jaguars know his impact on the defensive side of the ball can be just as important.

"He's just so gifted ... like the way he runs, the way he jumps, the way he moves," Hines-Allen said. "It's like, I don't want to play against like, if I'm a defensive player and he get the bubble screen, you know, you got to turn and run like he got space. I would hate to go against him, you know what I'm saying. I would hate to go against him. As a cornerback, man, I have seen him make a lot of plays in practice."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter will be a big part of what the Jaguars do moving forward, regardless of what his exact role is. But if he is the shutdown corner the Jaguars believe he is after years of evidence that suggests so, then Hines-Allen and Walker might benefit from it more than anyone.

It will not be decided if this is the case until Hunter is 100% healthy again and back on the field. To an extent, his role very well could change constantly, too. But what is clear is that Hunter looks like the Jaguars' best hope at leveling up the pass-rush.