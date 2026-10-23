Bye Week NFL Power Rankings Roundup: How Much Do Jaguars Get Dinged for Texans Loss?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' bye week came at just the right time.

The Jaguars are sitting at 4-2 at the bye week, fresh off a close 34-31 loss to the Houston Texans and two games played overseas in the United Kingdom. And even after a loss to the Texans that exposed the Jaguars' few shortcomings, the Jaguars should still feel good about where they are.

"I got a lot of confidence in this team. We didn't get the result we wanted. We're not going to change a thing about our process? Do we have to evaluate and clean up areas in which we need to, specifically in some areas that we just talked about? Absolutely. But I have a lot of confidence in this team," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after last Sunday's loss to the Texans.

"I'm extremely proud of this team and the way they kept fighting today, going down ten points, ten points, ten points. Kept fighting. Kept fighting. Gave ourselves a chance in a quasi two-minute drill to go win the game. We end up kicking it. Settling, Cam [K Cam Little] makes a huge kick to put us in a position to tie that football game. I'm extremely proud of this team and confident in this group moving forward."

So, where do the Jaguars fall in this week's power rankings across the NFL after their Week 6 loss? We break it down below.

The line is held on this one, though Conor Orr does not that the Jaguars could very easily rise if Travis Hunter keeps up his high level of play. After seeing what Hunter did for the Jaguars against the Houston Texans, it is tough to disagree with Orr.

No changes here, which is interesting considering the Jaguars started off the year quite low in ESPN's rankings. They have since climbed into the top-5, though, and they do not appear to be going away.

I can understand putting most of the teams that are ahead of the Jaguars in their spot here, but the Cincinnati Bengals being multiple spots ahead of the Jaguars is curious considering the Jaguars were the clearly better team when the two faced off in the Bengal's home stadium in a Jaguars win a few weeks ago.

The Seahawks is the name I would dispute here when it comes to putting them above the Jaguars, but I think that this likely has as much to do with them being the most recent Super Bowl champions as it does anything else. With that said, the Jaguars are still able to find a decent spot within the top-10.

Moving the New England Patriots over the Jaguars here is certainly a choice. Perhaps there was a way we could see the Jaguars and Patriots on an even playing field against one another so we could use that as a reference point. That would have made a lot of sense. Alas!

The Jaguars did remain in the top-5 of these rankings, though they were leaped in the rankings by the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. The argument can easily be made for the Bills ahead of the Jaguars, but having the Vikings ahead of them still seems foolish until they put together conseuctive weeks of strong offensive play.

These rankings take the Jaguars down a peg after having them in the top-5 a week ago, and it is clear that the Texans game is not the only factor. Instead, the Jaguars also took a few steps down these rankings due to their collective struggles in London, which also saw them barely defeat a wounded Philadelphia Eagles team in a miracle 19-17 win in Week 5.

Despite the loss to the previously 1-4 Texans, the Jaguars only dropped one spot in these rankings. The Jaguars ended up swapping places with the Buffalo Bills, who now sit at the No. 3 spot. It can be debated whether the Bills have been as consistently impressive as the Jaguars this season, but the Bills and Josh Allen did beat the Jaguars in last year's Wild Card round, so fair play for now.