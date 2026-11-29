JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have to tough one out in Week 12.

The Jaguars are set to host the last-place Tennessee Titans in an important AFC South battle Sunday, but they will be doing so without several key injured pieces, thus forcing them to lean on their young depth chart role players and rookies to replace them in the process.

"I mean we have played. I mean, I think at one point I saw how many snaps we had from rookies on our whole team was pretty high. It was a good number of reps, especially versus some of the other guys around the league. That's so beneficial," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"It's so helpful to have trust, to have experience, but it's really the trust in the building and with the other guys, right? The vets, the guys that have played a lot of football, well, they trust them in big moments. They trust them to go make a play when they need to. They trust them to go do their job. So, it's a tight-knit group and I think that helps us when you do have some injuries, especially to some key players.”

So with the Jaguars set to face the Titans without both wide receiver Parker Washington and running back Bhayshul Tuten, how do the national predictions see this one playing out? We break it down below.

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Matt Bowen: Jaguars Mike Clay: Jaguars Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars Dan Graziano: Jaguars Kalyn Kahler: Jaguars Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars Jason Reid: Jaguars Ben Solak: Jaguars Lindsey Thiry: Jaguars Seth Wickersham: Jaguars

Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Joe Buscaglia: Jaguars

Jon Greenberg: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Giants

Josh Kendal: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

The Jaguars get the clean sweep here, something they did not even get when they faced the Titans the first time in Week 10. But it is not hard to see why this week, even with the Jaguars set to be without their most productive and explosive skill players on offense. Jacksonville has had the Titans' number for the last few years, winning five straight over their rivals in Nashville, including a 40-23 win a few weeks ago.

There is the fact that the Jaguars are both coming off a loss and playing at home, two scenarios that have normally led them to some massive wins during the Liam Coen era. The Jaguars are 5-1 following a loss under Coen and have only ever been through one losing streak in that time, while the Jaguars boast a record of 10-1 in Jacksonville under Coen (3-0 in 2026) and have won seven consecutive games at EverBank Stadium by 17 or more points, the third longest such streak at a team’s home stadium in NFL history.

The Jaguars are banged up, but they still have Trevor Lawrence, one of the best defenses in the NFL, and plenty of advantages over the Titans. Jaguars win this one 31-13.