Jaguars @ Cardinals: Week 12 Live Game Thread
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still searching for an identity in the 2025 NFL season. They've given us several glimpses of the different teams they could wind up as this year under Head Coach Liam Coen.
They just haven't been able to do anything consistently, though. And yet, the Jaguars find themselves at 6-4 through the first 10 games of the campaign, currently in possession of one of the AFC's coveted Wild Card spots. They'll have to keep rolling if they want to make a return to the postseason this year.
The Kansas City Chiefs are right on their tail, and it's never a good bet to count out Patrick Mahomes. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Baltimore Ravens are surging. The Houston Texans just notched their third win in a row with Davis Mills at the helm and are now just a half-game back of Jacksonville following their upset over the Buffalo Bills.
Jaguars have a favorable matchup
The good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars is that they've already navigated the toughest part of their 2025 schedule. While their remaining slate is by no means a breeze, they do have some favorable matchups left on the docket, including the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.
The Cards have dropped seven of their last eight games after coming out of the gate 2-0. Their defense has been porous, injuries have decimated their rushing attack, and Kyler Murray was having the worst season of his career before he went down with a foot sprain and was replaced by Jacoby Brissett.
Arizona has actually looked much more competent on offense after the quarterback change. Brissett set the NFL record for completions with 47 in his last outing against the San Francisco 49ers. It hasn't led to wins, though, as the Cardinals were blown out in that game, 41-22.
Injury Report
Injuries continue to play a huge role in the Jaguars' 2025 season. On the bright side, they could be getting two starters back against the Cardinals, as both nickelback Jourdan Lewis and tight end Brenton Strange are listed as questionable. However, they'll still be without Brian Thomas Jr., Hunter Long, and Anton Harrison. Travon Walker also joined the injury report after exiting their win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee issue.
Arizona's offense will be significantly depleted in this one, as Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey Benson, and Emari Demercado are all out. Be sure to keep up with this page for all of our live game updates for Jaguars versus Cardinals Week 12.
