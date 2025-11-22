Why Everyone Suddenly Wants To Discredit the Jaguars
Through the first 10 games of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 6-4. At this point, there's no denying that this team is a serious threat to make a return to the postseason after two years off. They're currently in possession of the AFC's seventh seed, with a half-game up on the Houston Texans and a one-game lead on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.
They're also within arm's reach of the 7-4 Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth seed, after beating them in their last game. If they can match LA's record down the stretch, they'll get the head-to-head tiebreaker over them in the standings. They also hold that advantage over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Not only did Jacksonville get a crucial victory for its playoff prospects, but it put an absolute beatdown on LA, proving that it belongs in the postseason field. The Jaguars blew out the Chargers 35-7 to show that their 4-1 start to the season wasn't a fluke and that this team still has another level it can reach. Not everyone is convinced, though.
Some people will never believe in the Jaguars
On one of the most recent episodes of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the host brought up the prospect of betting on the Jacksonville Jaguars against the spread in their upcoming bout with the Arizona Cardinals. The Jags are slightly favored on the road against their 3-7 opponent. Joe House wasn't very optimistic about the odds:
"So Jacksonville had two consecutive weeks on the road against Vegas, which took Vegas failing on a two-point try in overtime for Jacksonville to get the win, and then lost to Houston outright. They lost to Jake Browning in Week 2. They have one win on the road, and it was against that San Francisco team where every single person on the team was in the hospital."
He wasn't just down on Jacksonville. He also made the case that the Arizona Cardinals aren't as bad as they seem, although he piled on his disdain for the Jaguars, too:
"[The Cardinals] played against an offense that by priors, that San Francisco offense on priors coming into the season, San Francisco was supposed to be an 11-12 win team based on the offense that for the first time this season, that group of skilled players had played nine snaps together before this Arizona game
. There is a difference in class between that San Francisco offense with all of their talent out there, and also the familiarity of Shanahan against Gannon, against Arizona. Radically different thing for this. Because Trevor Lawrence — he sucks. He sucks. He sucks. So, just be aware of what we're doing here."
House was so busy trying to rag on the Jaguars that he didn't realize that he contradicted himself. The team that Jacksonville beat on the road was the Niners with Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall. Sure, they didn't have George Kittle, but they did have Fred Warner.
But that doesn't matter to House or a lot of the Jaguars' detractors. Jacksonville's win over San Francisco didn't count because they were banged up, but they can't be too hard on the Cardinals for getting blown out by the same team with Kittle and without Warner.
