Christmas Won't Distract Jaguars From Upcoming Clash with Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been feeling the Christmas spirit for a while now. Travon Walker and his teammates took some local youths shopping for the holidays a couple of weeks ago as part of their "Shop with a Jaguar" celebration. Then, they went on the road to bring Duval an early stocking stuffer, a huge 34-20 win over the Denver Broncos to maintain their lead in the AFC South and close the gap on the No. 1 seed in the conference.



This season, the NFL will play three games on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, the Jaguars aren't part of the slate, although the league might wish they were now. Instead, Jacksonville will take on the Indianapolis Colts in the second leg of their season series. The Jags won't be taking the holiday off, though.



Dec 18, 2014; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars fan holds up a sign that says "All I Want for Christmas is a Jags Win." during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Jaguars looking to slam the door on the Colts



There's not much sympathy going around for professional athletes making millions to play sports. But having to work right through the holidays is a legitimate downside. NBA stars have seen it as an honor to be included on the Christmas slate for decades now, but playing on the holiday is new to the NFL.



Unfortunately for the league and its fans, the chosen games aren't nearly as juicy as predicted before the season, with four of the six participating teams already eliminated from playoff contention and another on the verge. The Jacksonville Jaguars get to be home with their families on Christmas to celebrate, but they aren't getting the day off. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke about how the team has approached the holiday week:



"I’ve been in Florida for Christmas a lot, actually, since my dad moved to Florida. When I was in college, we got a place in Florida, down in Rotonda West, down in Port Charlotte, Englewood area. And so, I've done Florida for a long time around Christmas time, and different than the Northeast for sure, but I love it. We will tonight [Christmas Eve] be able to have a little family time at some point here."



"I'm not sure exactly what time I'll be making it home tonight, but hopefully for dinner or so, maybe a later dinner. But then tomorrow we kind of bumped everything back for the staff and the players, and be able to have Christmas morning with their families, and then come in around, I think 11 or so, 12, and do a smaller portion. It was just easier for us than coming back from Denver and pushing everything back a day and not doing anything tomorrow. That would've been very challenging on staff and players, so that's what we're doing.”

