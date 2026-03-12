Jaguars' Quintin Morris Elaborates on New Deal, Growth With Franchise

When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen in the offseason, the expectation was that his creative prowess as an offensive play-caller would lead to successful moments throughout the year. No one expected 13 wins—winners of nine of the final 10 games—and winning the AFC South thanks to Coen's masterful display of offensive creativity.

The Jaguars landed one tight end who benefited from this offense and made an impact on special teams as well. When Coen brought in former Buffalo Bill, Quintin Morris, he quickly became the No. 3 tight end on the roster, bringing valuable versatility, special teams skills, and athleticism to earn himself a new contract with Jacksonville.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Last week, Morris re-signed with Jacksonville on a one-year, $2 million deal, earning his spot as an integral depth piece for the Jaguars offense. On Monday, he spoke with local reporters on his return to Duval County.

Morris discusses new deal and growth

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Morris arrived early in the regular season, he had a lot to learn in a complicated offense under Coen. By the middle of the season, he knew he was home, crediting his head coach for helping him during the process and allowing him to feel comfortable learning and growing around new players, coaches, and a whole new system to what he was used to in Buffalo.

"It was a lot, and he helped make that process smooth and even though there's ups and downs, it still was smooth and there was a lot to learn from, and I really felt like he did a lot as far as unlocking another part of me and really players on the team," Morris said. "He just brings that dog out of everybody.”

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) celebrates with tight end Brenton Strange (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When a player is in his 20s, there is always room for growth as it never stops, whether it be their body, mind, or technique at their respective position. It is different for every player who comes through an organization, especially as they evolve during their career. Morris felt this way, telling reporters on Monday that there's always untapped potential now that he has become comfortable within the Jaguars offensive system.

"I think it's definitely a lot more comfortable as in the sense of just coming back being in a familiar system now, kind of understanding the coaches, understanding what we're building, understanding the offense and what we're trying to accomplish," Morris said. "And so, it's a lot less, I'd say thinking and stuff, and you can kind of really go out there and play."