Cornerback Prospects for Jaguars to Consider in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have started their offseason plans and are considering what they are going to do with the roster. We saw how head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone built their roster in the first season with the organization.

They did a great job of doing that, but it was the way they went about making it happen. They had a plan, and they executed it the way they wanted. Those two did it their way, and it showed they will not hesitate to do what is right for the team.

This offseason, the Jaguars are in a different position as they have key free agents. The key free agents will play a huge factor in how the Jaguars go about signing and drafting players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars will have to make the tough decision on what players they want to bring back, and that will play a role in how they handle the draft. Gladstone and Coen will be on the same page on what they would like to do, and they will do the best they can to make a deep run next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will have key free agents at the cornerback position. That was a position for the Jaguars that was key for the defense and the success they had last season. The Jaguars could go two ways about the cornerback position this offseason. They could go and sign their free agents, go after other free agents, or go into the draft with the cornerback position in mind. If they go into the draft, look for a cornerback, they will have their shot even without a first-round pick.

Cornerback Position for Jaguars in the draft

"Corner is another spot where you have numbers, not stars. Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy missed the 2025 season, but put up a good fight against Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith at the end of a really strong ’24 season," said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"He’ll be right there with Mansoor Delane (evaluators want to see how fast he runs) in battling to be the first one to go. Tennessee’s Colton Hood and South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse should be next, and there’s a deep well of nickel corners (Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds, Miami’s Keionte Scott, South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore) to mine."

The Jaguars are going to make the best decision, and the good news is they have options for the cornerback position this offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli stand on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.