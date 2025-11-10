Jaguars Set to Make Critical Roster Move After Texans Loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered perhaps the most maddening loss in franchise history on Sunday, blowing a 19-point lead with 13 minutes left to lose 36-29 in a must-win against the Houston Texans. Now, though, there may be some hope in terms of reinforcements.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen announced Monday the Jaguars are set to make a key roster move in the wake of the Texans loss: opening the 21-day practice window for tight end Brenton Strange, who has missed the last four games while on injured reserve.
Coen on Strange
“Yeah, I think we will open up that window this week to get him practicing a little bit here this week and see what that looks like Wednesday, Thursday specifically to see how he's feeling, see how he's looking," Coen said.
"I know he is very eager to get out there and compete and play and make an impact on our offense like he was doing before he got banged up. So, trying not to put a ton of huge expectations on him or different pressures. It's more so just, hey, let's get you out there and get practicing again, get catching the ball from the quarterback again, to see how to see what it looks like. We're obviously hopeful but have to take it day-to-day.”
While the Jaguars have not yet made the official roster move to open up Strange's return, that should happen before Wednesday's practice. It also should be noted that this doesn't take Strange off injured reserve and place him on the active roster. That is a move that would have to come within 21 days of his practice window being opened. This does, however, make him eligible to return in Week 11 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers if possible.
The Jaguars have struggled on offense during Strange's four-game abscence. Strange was the most reliable and productive piece of the passing game when he got injured in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Jaguars are 1-3 since he injury.
“Yeah, he means a lot to our offense, and he is a great player. Really unselfish player, really does a lot for us. Passing game, running game, screen game, everything. I mean, he's just an important piece to our offense, so we're going to miss him," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last month when Strange was placed on IR.
"Obviously, want him to get healthy as fast as he can and take care of himself, and I know as much as we're going to miss him, no one wants to be out there more than him, so hate that for him. We’ve got a great tight end room that's going to step up and you've seen these guys be able to come in and make some big plays for us already, so I’ve got a lot of confidence in them. But obviously, a player like Brenton, you are going to miss him. He's a really good player for us.”
