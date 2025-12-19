Jaguars' Liam Coen Details Why Jakobi Meyers Deal Made Perfect Sense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen saw his offense find its missing piece six weeks ago, with the trade for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers helping kickstart the Jaguars' offensive surge.

With the Jaguars' offense hitting on all cylinders, the Jaguars made sure to take care of their own on Thursday by giving Meyers a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million in guarantees.

Watch Coen Discuss Below

For Coen, Meyers was an instant fit with the Jaguars' offense, making the signing an easy one for the two sides to figure out. Meyers was able to quickly step into the Jaguars' offense and lift the passing game to new heights, and Coen and the Jaguars know exactly what he means for the unit and Trevor Lawrence.

“Yeah, I think just the obvious connection between he and Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] early on, you could feel that there was chemistry there and a guy that's prepared like a true pro since he's got here. And anytime you can get guys like that where you have continued chemistry and you feel like it gets better each week. I’m really happy for the guy.”

From the first week Meyers was with the Jaguars, he stood out. He was able to play for the Jaguars in Week 10 against the Houston Texans just days after joining the team, and he has completedly lifted off since.

“The first week was pretty impressive with how he operated in the walkthrough settings and in practice. Actually didn't end up winning that game against Houston, but he was a part of that tough time and also made some plays in that game and you could kind of tell that it was going to be a good fit," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) rushes for yards against New York Jets cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's continued to be and really the most important thing is his teammates really like him. The offensive line loves him and that's usually where you can kind of check the moral compass of the person.”

Simply put, when it comes to the new Jaguars' regime the message is clear: produce and lift up those around you, and you will be rewarded.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“No, conversations just started to be able to come between us and Jakobi in terms of wanting to make this thing a little bit more permanent," Coen said.

"It was more so just I think those conversations started pretty naturally, I guess you could say on both sides and we were able to get to a nice agreement. So, it wasn't much of a message, honestly. It's more, hey, you always want to continue to send a message, I guess that we always want to pay the person, not the player in a lot of ways. His teammates love him.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

