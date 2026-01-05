How Jaguars' Devin Lloyd is Preparing For Matchup vs. Bills' Offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken major strides over the last 12 months -- so much so that the Jaguars could be a trendy pick to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the playoffs.

For the Jaguars to do so, though, their top-notch defense will need to be at its best against reigning MVP Josh Allen and the NFL's rushing leader in running back James Cook. For Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, the matchup is one that will come down to a top rushing offense vs. a top rushing defense.

Cook, the brother of former NFL running back Dalvin Cook, has been an ascending playmaker for the Bills for years. He took his game to an elite level in 2025, though, rushing for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cooks looks like an easy selection for first-team All-Pro, and it will be up to Lloyd and the rest of the Jaguars' defense to slow him down.

“Yeah, you can't forget about [Bills RB] James Cook [III], he's obviously a great player, led the league in rushing. He's just a really good back.

"So, like I said, it's number one rush defense versus number one rush offense. And he's obviously a huge part of what they do in the running game. So, everybody's got to be gap sound and it's just another week. We're facing a great rushing attack that we’ve got to be on our Ps and Qs every play. Corners got to be ready to tackle. Second and third level obviously has to be ready to tackle, and it all starts up front.”

Aside from Cook, there is the obvious danger that is Allen. The All-World quarterback had another fantastic season, and he will be coming into this week looking for the first road playoff win of his career.

“Yeah, he's just a great athlete. He's obviously an experienced quarterback. He can put the ball anywhere he wants. I mean shoot, he won the MVP last year for a reason, so he presents challenges to everybody at every level," Lloyd said.

"He can break the pocket, extend plays, he can obviously do it with his legs on the ground and he can attack vertically. He's one of the best in the biz and he can beat you in every way, so for us, it's about team defense. Making sure that the pocket is strong, obviously we're sticking in coverage. We’ve got to have a great plan for him because he's a great competitor.”

