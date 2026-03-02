Predicting Landing Spots for Top Jaguars Free Agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Next week's free agency period will dictate a lot of things in terms of what the 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars look like.

For the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone , there are a few high-profile names set to have their contracts expire over the next week. Perhaps some moves are made to prevent that from happening, but there is a real chance the Jaguars see some important players leave.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we give our predictions for where the Jaguars' top-five projected free agents will land.

Watch today's episode below

LB Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd is set to be one of the biggest winners of free agency after his standout season in 2025. A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Lloyd was one of the NFL's most improved players last season and made plays in all three phases of the defense. As a result, he could have a host of suitors when it comes to his market.

I am sure the Jaguars would love to keep Lloyd, but there are other teams with big needs at linebacker with deeper wallets than the Jaguars. One of these is the Cincinnati Bengals, who have over $50 million to spend and a massive need for a defensive playmaker of some kind.

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals

RB Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perhaps the Jaguars use the franchise tag or agree to terms with Travis Etienne for a new deal, but he would benefit quite a bit from being able to hit the market considering the state of other running backs this offseason. With the price David Montgomery went for on Monday, it is clear that running backs with Etienne's talent and production will be valued.

The team that Etienne has been connected to the most at this point is the Kansas City Chiefs, who could be outside of the Jeremiyah Love range at No. 9 overall. The Chiefs need a spark, and that is exactly what Etienne provides.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs

CB Greg Newsome

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams with a need at cornerback would be wise to snoop around on Greg Newsome. The former first-round pick flashed quite a few times after the Jaguars traded for him from the Cleveland Browns, but he also might not be a candidate to break the bank. A starting-caliber cornerback, Newsome could be a strong boost to a secondary with multiple needs in the secondary.

The Dallas Cowboys certainly fit that billing, and Jerry Jones seems more determined than ever to actually be active in free agency. Newsome played in a scheme that is similar to what the Jaguars ran last year, too.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys

CB Montaric Brown

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs after making a catch and is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Zone coverage-based defenses will likely be incredibly high on Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown. A true success story after being a late Day 3 pick in 2022, Brown was a strong starter for the Jaguars a year ago and looks poised to reach even bigger highs moving forward.

A team like the Green Bay Packers with a need at cornerback makes sense. They are not normally very active in free agency, but Brown could count as a true swing from them. He is the one player on this list I think makes good sense to return to Jacksonville, though.

Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars or Green Bay Packers

DB Andrew Wingard

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what kind of market Jaguars starting safety Andrew Wingard could find in free agency, but he has put out a lot of quality tape during his long tenure in Jacksonville. A team like the New York Jets that needs an enforcer type to help the defense fall in line under Aaron Glenn makes sense.

Prediction: New York Jets

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.