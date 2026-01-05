Why Liam Coen Thinks Trevor Lawrence Deserves MVP Love

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has been around his fair share of MVP-caliber passers.

Whether Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford or Baker Mayfield, Coen has worked with a number of signal-callers who have deep bags of accolades. And to him, Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is no different.

Lawrence finished the 2025 regular season by hitting 4,000 passing yards for the third time in his career and by recording a franchise-record for total single-season touchdowns with 38. He has been arguably the best quarterback in all of football over the last two months, leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record, an AFC South title, and a Wild Card battle with the Buffalo Bills.

Lawrence, who earned MVP votes in 2022, has the numbers to suggest he deserves considerations alongside the likes of Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Coen seems to believe so as well.

“I think so. You’re judged as a quarterback by your team's record, by winning and losing, by how much you elevate the team and ultimately what you do in the playoffs. So much of that gets I think resolved around this time and the best rise," Coen said on Monday.

"The best rise and the best elevate the people around him. And I think he's continued to do that down this stretch. So many different names were thrown around for MVP within the first eight games of the season, and some of those teams aren’t in the playoffs. So, it's like, how can that be?"

Lawrence played a critical role in the Jaguars' 4-1 start, but it is his play since the bye week that has taken the Jaguars in a different direction and trajectory entirely. The Jaguars look like one of the best offenses in football right now, and Lawrence's level of play is amongst the biggest reasons why.

In the Jaguars' AFC South title-clinching win over the Tennessee Titans, Lawrence surpassed 4,000 passing yards (4,007) in a season for the third time in the last four seasons. His three 4,000-yard seasons since 2022 are the second most in the NFL in that span. His 131.9 passer rating against the Titans ws the second highest of his career (136.7 in Week 15 of 2025 vs. NYJ). Lawrence has recorded a passer rating above 100.0 in five of his last six games.

"Every season does this [upwards and downwards motion] for so many different teams, different players. That's just the way it goes," Coen said.

"And there's so many good players in this league and some guys get hot early and then some guys get hot later. And it's really what you do in January that matters.”

