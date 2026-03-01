Where Trevor Lawrence Ranks Amongst Top Recent QB Prospects

Back in 2021, all eyes were on then Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was coming out of college, where he had a great career at Clemson, and he was the top prospect of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence made a name for himself in college and was no doubt the top guy coming out of college. That draft class was a good one at the time, but there was only one quarterback who was a prospect that you could not miss, and that was Lawrence.

That year, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the first overall pick, and they were a lock to take Lawrence at the top of the draft. That is exactly what the Jaguars did, and they were set for the future at the quarterback position.

Lawrence was not only one of the most talked-about quarterback prospects of the 2021 Draft class, but he was also one of the most talked-about prospects in the history of the NFL draft. Everything was there for Lawrence. The size, arm strength, and everything you are looking for.

Fast forward years later, and Lawrence is still the best quarterback that came out of his class, and it is not even close. Lawrence is coming off the best season of his NFL career and is looking to add more to his game, and looking to lead his team to a Super Bowl. Lawrence will go down as one of the biggest prospects in NFL history. He is still looking to do a lot more in the NFL, and he wants to be the best quarterback he can be.

Matt Miller of ESPN recently gave his rankings for quarterback prospects over the last five draft classes, and here is where he ranked Lawrence.

2. Trevor Lawrence (2021)

Drafted: No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence was deemed the next great NFL quarterback prospect before even taking a snap for Clemson. The consensus five-star prep recruit became a 2½-year starter for the Tigers, posting a 34-2 record and racking up 90 passing touchdowns in college.

Lawrence's combination of arm strength, mobility, creativity and 6-foot-6 size stood out in the lead-up to the 2021 draft. After a rocky rookie season, he drastically improved with 25 touchdown passes in 2022, leading the Jaguars to an AFC South title and playoff win over the Chargers.

After struggling in 2023 and playing an injury-shortened 2024, Lawrence caught fire in first-year coach Liam Coen's offense last season, throwing for 4,007 passing yards and 29 touchdown to lead the Jags to a 13-4 record.

