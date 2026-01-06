Why Trevor Lawrence Should Be the 2025 NFL MVP

The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up a stunning 2025 NFL season with a resounding 41-7 thumping of the Tennessee Titans. That gave them their 13th win of the year and clinched them the AFC South, along with the pleasure of hosting at least one bout in these upcoming playoffs.



No one thought that the Jaguars would be here at season's end. Sure, there was optimism that Head Coach Liam Coen and this new regime could bring this team in a positive direction following an abysmal 4-13 finish last year, but it's safe to say that there wasn't much Super Bowl buzz for Jacksonville in 2025. Now, the Jaguars are viewed as one of the most dangerous teams in the postseason field.



Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has elevated his team as much as anybody



Considering where the Jacksonville Jaguars finished the season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be getting more MVP love. It's not as if he's not in the conversation, though. With the campaign officially over and everyone's final bids submitted, FanDuel has T-Law at third in odds, only behind the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye.



He might be in the top three, but his actual chances at taking the hardware home are minuscule. Stafford is the favorite at -165, while Maye is a slight underdog at +135. Lawrence, at third, is all the way at +30,000. Let's take a look at the numbers for each of these candidates.



Stafford plays bad

Maye plays well



Maye’s MVP odds rise drastically (understandable)



Stafford plays well

Maye plays well



Stafford’s MVP odds rise drastically, race declared “over” (not understandable) — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) January 5, 2026

Stafford led his Rams to a 12-5 record and the five seed in the NFC. He finished with 4,707 yards on 65 percent passing, 46 touchdowns, and 11 turnovers. Maye's Patriots went 14-3, won the AFC East, and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference.

He led the way with 4,844 total yards, 72 percent completion, 35 touchdowns, and 11 giveaways. T-Law captained his team to 13 wins, the AFC South title, and the three seed, while tallying 4,254 yards, 61 percent passing, 38 touchdowns, and 15 combined interceptions and fumbles lost.



Stafford has the best counting stats, but he was buoyed by one of the best supporting casts in league history, surrounded by a strong offensive line, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, a wealth of receiving tight ends, and an elite defense on the other side of the ball.

Maye has the strongest record and great numbers despite an uninspiring roster around him, but played the weakest schedule the NFL has seen in decades. Lawrence started slow, but finished his season on fire, leading his Jaguars to eight straight wins to close the year with incredible performances throughout the streak. Unfortunately, he may have crashed the party too late.

