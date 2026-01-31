Echoes of an Impossible Season and the Jaguars' Forgotten Cinderella Team

As a Clemson alum, I’ve followed Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne closely since their days with the Tigers, waiting to see them shine for the Jaguars the way they once did in college. As a Buffalo Bills fan, however, I also feared it might happen again during the Wild Card matchup a few weeks ago. Though the Jaguars didn’t advance, the game carried a spark of hope - one that feels familiar to anyone who knows the franchise’s history.

With one of the NFL’s youngest rosters and representing the league’s third-youngest franchise, Jacksonville’s history is easy to overlook. Yet this team channels the same spirit that defined 1996, when a young, underestimated squad turned doubt into momentum. That improbable energy became the foundation of what it means to be a Jaguar, and a legacy this roster is beginning to carry forward.

Fairy Tale Season

Taking the field for the first time as a team in 1995, the 1996 Jaguars were a roster of misfits: young players desperate to prove they belonged, and veterans some had already written off, equally determined to show they still mattered. The team was led by quarterback Mark Brunell, a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1993 NFL Draft who, in 1995, became the first trade in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise.

The team's second season, predictably, looked like it was going nowhere special.

Hall of fame football tackle Tony Boselli speaks as he was honored at halftime with his Jacksonville Jaguars number 71 retired. Boselli was enshrined in Canton, Ohio this past August after his seven season career all with the Jaguars. The honor took place during between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Texans won 13-6. The Texans won 13-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 100822 Texans | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville was 3-6 and plagued by offensive mistakes and the growing pains that come with inexperience. The talent was evident, as most of their losses came by a single score, but rookie errors repeatedly swung close games the wrong way. The Jaguars looked like a team learning on the job… and paying the price for it.

Then came a bye week, followed by a matchup with the Ravens in what was essentially a battle of struggling teams. The Jaguars won. It wasn’t flashy, but it was exactly what they needed.

From there, something clicked. Jacksonville faced teams it had already seen earlier in the season and seemed to have learned from their mistakes. They climbed to 7–7, already an improvement over the previous season’s 4-12 finish.

And suddenly, the greater AFC wild-card picture began to wobble.

Three teams found themselves tied with the Jaguars at 7–7. Meanwhile, Buffalo and Kansas City - once assumed to be locked in - started to falter. When the Bills lost on Monday Night Football, they, along with the Chiefs and the Colts, sat at 9–6. Suddenly, the entire wild-card race within reach for Jacksonville heading into the final week.

A win over Seattle pushed the Jaguars to 8–6. One more victory stood between them and the playoffs.

The math was simple, even if the stakes weren’t. Jacksonville had to beat Atlanta. At the same time, Kansas City and Buffalo would face each other. A 9–7 Jaguars team would finish ahead of whoever lost that game.

The Jaguars squeaked past the Falcons, 19–17. The Bills won. And just like that, Jacksonville and Buffalo were in.

As a lower seed, the Jaguars would travel north to Rich Stadium (now Highmark Stadium) to face Buffalo on their home turf. This was no ordinary Bills team. Buffalo was still carrying the weight of “The Four Falls,” four consecutive Super Bowl losses from 1990 to 1993. But they were also coming in with the experience of six division titles, eight straight playoff appearances, and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly leading the way. This was a team built to win.

In the end, résumés didn’t matter. Jacksonville stunned them on the road in a win shadowed by the injury that ended Jim Kelly’s season and career.

A week later, Jacksonville headed to Mile High Stadium to face the top-seeded Denver Broncos, known to be one of the loudest and most hostile environments in the NFL.

Former Jaguars Head Coach Tom Coughlin, left, talks with his former offensive lineman and now Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denver was a 12½-point favorite. Early on, it looked like the Cinderella story had finally reached midnight. But down 12–0 in the second half, the Jaguars refused to fold. They rallied, shocked the Broncos, and stunned the nation with a 30–27 victory.

In just their second season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were headed to the AFC Championship Game and were one win away from being in the Super Bowl.

They entered New England as 7½-point underdogs against the Patriots. On a damp January day, they held their ground on their opponent’s home field, grinding through a defensive battle. Trailing just 13–6 entering the fourth quarter, Jacksonville was still very much alive. But as the game came to an end, so did their fairytale playoff run.

Dec 1, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars former running back Fred Taylor (left) and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin (right) look on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

It was a fairytale that never should have existed at all.

Nearly three decades later, a lot has changed, but the feeling hasn’t.

This Jaguars roster mirrors the franchise’s early years. Over half the team was new at the start of the season, and ESPN analysts ranked them 22nd in projected starting lineups. Young players are developing on the fly, veterans are filling key roles, and the team is learning - sometimes through mistakes - how to compete consistently at the NFL level. Progress hasn’t been linear, but it has been measurable.

For Jaguars fans, this season was both a reminder of the franchise’s past and a signal of what’s possible ahead - a reflection of earlier unexpected runs and a reason to believe the best may still be to come.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.