The Jaguars' 2026 RB Outlook: Iron Sharpening Iron
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The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season. Even the most optimistic Jaguars fan wouldn't have guessed hosting a playoff game was possible with how terrible their 2024 season was.
That's the effect netting a competent head coach can get you, and Liam Coen showed his offensive mastery on full display with a healthy Trevor Lawrence at his disposal. Their offense will be without their starting running back from last season, Travis Etienne Jr. What mentality must Coen adopt when it comes to figuring out their running back hierarchy in 2026?
Iron Sharpens Iron
Their limited cap space prevented the Jaguars from being aggressive in free agency, but one of the new faces they were able to acquire is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr, a former sixth-rounder for the Washington Commanders. In his media availability, he was asked about how he can build off the team's success last season, and this is what he had to say:
"Figuring out what it is that can help make us more efficient or not even just as a running back, but as an offensive standpoint. That's a conversation that we have with the guys and going into the season we'll figure out what we need and how we can improve. It's going to be a competition every day with those guys. It's one thing I like to do; we like to compete. So, I feel like it's going to be a fun process".
With Etienne Jr.'s departure, this running back room becomes wide open. Rodriguez Jr. can easily take over as their starting running back, even if Bhayshul Tuten is ahead of him on the depth chart. The same can be said about LeQuint Allen Jr., who now has a massive opportunity in front of him to get more reps. For DeeJay Dallas, it's the same thing.
None of the running backs on their active roster has ever rushed for more than 600 yards, and Rodriguez Jr. leads the pack as the oldest, as he'll be turning 27 this year. The question of who will be the Jaguars' primary back next season will come down to who wants it the most.
It also comes down to fit and scheme, but Coen and James Gladstone have both come together and hand-picked these running backs for next season. The hope is that they all push each other to be better, and by leaving that starting spot wide open, they all become better and push their offense to new heights.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.