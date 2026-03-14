The Jaguars' 2026 RB Outlook: Iron Sharpening Iron

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season. Even the most optimistic Jaguars fan wouldn't have guessed hosting a playoff game was possible with how terrible their 2024 season was.

That's the effect netting a competent head coach can get you, and Liam Coen showed his offensive mastery on full display with a healthy Trevor Lawrence at his disposal. Their offense will be without their starting running back from last season, Travis Etienne Jr. What mentality must Coen adopt when it comes to figuring out their running back hierarchy in 2026?

Iron Sharpens Iron

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their limited cap space prevented the Jaguars from being aggressive in free agency, but one of the new faces they were able to acquire is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr , a former sixth-rounder for the Washington Commanders. In his media availability, he was asked about how he can build off the team's success last season, and this is what he had to say:

"Figuring out what it is that can help make us more efficient or not even just as a running back, but as an offensive standpoint. That's a conversation that we have with the guys and going into the season we'll figure out what we need and how we can improve. It's going to be a competition every day with those guys. It's one thing I like to do; we like to compete. So, I feel like it's going to be a fun process".

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

With Etienne Jr.'s departure, this running back room becomes wide open. Rodriguez Jr. can easily take over as their starting running back, even if Bhayshul Tuten is ahead of him on the depth chart. The same can be said about LeQuint Allen Jr., who now has a massive opportunity in front of him to get more reps. For DeeJay Dallas, it's the same thing.

None of the running backs on their active roster has ever rushed for more than 600 yards, and Rodriguez Jr. leads the pack as the oldest, as he'll be turning 27 this year. The question of who will be the Jaguars' primary back next season will come down to who wants it the most.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images