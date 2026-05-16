Jaguars Face Brutal 5-Week Stretch That Will Determine Their Season

ACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is clear where the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have to prove that they are contenders this season.

To prove to the NFL that they are no fluke, the Jaguars will face a five-week stretch from Week 2 through Week 6 that will see them tested at the seams. It is here where the Jaguars will have to be able to prove to us how good they are.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Toughest Stretch

Tasked with a first-place schedule this year, the Jaguars have some heavy-hitters on their schedule. This is what happens after winning the AFC South the year before, and the Jaguars must be ready to embrace a tough schedule and an even tougher five-week stretch.

The Jaguars’ 2026 schedule features six opponents that qualified for the 2025 NFL Playoffs. Of those six teams, five are reigning division champions, including the AFC Champion New England Patriots and the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2025, the Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talked about the upcoming NFL draft during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars play four of those six teams during this five week stretch: the Broncos on the road, the Patriots at home, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans at London in Weeks 5 & 6.

This is not to say the Jaguars can not get it done against this crop. The Jaguars went 2-2 during a similar four-game stretch last year that saw them play the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams within a month.

The Jaguars survived that though. The Jaguars played against three of the best teams in the entire NFC during that stretch, as well as a healthy Patrick Mahomes, and they were still able to escape it with only minor scratches. In fact, the Jaguars got even better after that stretch last year — something they will have to do again in 2026.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, the Jaguars went 9-1 in 10 games after the Bye Week, including an eight-game win streak to close out the regular season. In that 10-week span, the Jaguars led the NFL in point margin (+147) and ranked second in points scored (328).

For the Jaguars to replicate their 2025 success this season, they will need similar success both during and after their schedule's toughest stretch. The four playoff teams the Jaguars are set to play during the stretch are all strong contenders to return to the playoffs again this season, and the only non-playoff team amongst this group is the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) looks to make a throw over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Browning helped the Bengals win 31-27 after Joe Burrow was injured. Browning ended his day 21-for-32 throwing for 241 yards, three total touchdowns and three interceptions. | Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We all remember what happened to the Jaguars in Cincinnati last year, and that was without Joe Burrow for most of the game. The Bengals are not one of the more difficult games the Jaguars have to play this year, but they are still a formidable foe with a few elite players who could push any team to the brink in a given week.

Coen proved to be a difference maker for the Jaguars as a culture-setter last season. There is no reason to think that will change this year, as he was able to get the Jaguars through their only periods of adversity last season.

But this is a different test, a different season, and a different team. Just because the Jaguars proved last season that they can survive tough stretches does not automatically mean they will do the same this year. Every single year, some teams are unable to recapture the magic from the previous season, and that is what the Jaguars will have to guard themselves against this year and during this stretch.