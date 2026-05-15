Predicting Every Jaguars' 2026 Game Even Though It's Way Too Early
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to embark on a massively important 2026 season. We have known the stakes for awhile, but now we know what the journey will have to look like.
The Jaguars' 2026 schedule was officially released on Thursday night, and it is time for our annual tradition of projecting the Jaguars' win-loss total.
So, what record do we have the Jaguars finishing the 2026 season with? We break it down below.
Week 1: vs Cleveland Browns (Sept. 23)
Prediction: Jaguars win (1-0)
The Jaguars' season-opener against the Browns will offer some early-season narratives, but there is no reason for the Jaguars to lose this game on paper. The Browns could have a great defense again, but either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will start this game. That gives the Jaguars a big advantage at QB.
Week 2: @ Denver Broncos (Sept. 20)
Prediction: Jaguars win (2-0)
I know it is bold to call for the Jaguars to win a second consecutive game at Mile High. I am not sure what teams have done that in recent memory, not named the Broncos. With that said, saw the Jaguars bully the Broncos last season. Liam Coen has been all about the Jaguars getting even more physical since then. I think the better team with the better quarterback wins.
Week 3: vs. New England Patriots (Sept. 27)
There are types of teams I believe can give the Jaguars issues. Teams that can dominate the interior of the trenches, and teams that have mobile quarterbacks. The Patriots have one of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL and Drake Maye is one of a select group of quarterbacks whose playmaking ability is on par with Trevor Lawrence's.
Prediction: Jaguars lose (2-1)
Week 4: @ Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 4)
Prediction: Jaguars win (3-1)
The Jaguars get a much-needed revenge game here. Each of the Jaguars' last few games against the Bengals have ended in diasters, ranging from Urban Meyer-isms to Trevor Lawrence getting injured to last year's loss to Jake Browning.
Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Oct. 11, London)
Prediction: Jaguars win (4-1)
I nearly went with the Eagles this time, but what if this is the year the Eagles really take that step back? They might be trading A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts is clearly on the hot seat, and the Eagles just lost one of the best offensive line coaches in football. Then there is the fact that they have a rookie offensive coordinator. I have the Jaguars.
Week 6: vs. Houston Texans (Oct. 18, London)
Prediction: Jaguars lose (4-2)
I almost went with the Jaguars because I do think there is legit value in the Jaguars already being in London for a week. With that said, I think the Jaguars are bound to split their series with the Texans ,one way or another. It is a dance these two teams seemed destined to do for the next few years considering the trajectory they are on.
Week 8: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 1)
Prediction: Jaguars win (5-2)
I do not have doubts about the Jaguars winning this game. Daniel Jones will not be the quarterback who breaks the Jaguars' winning streak over the Colts in Jacksonville. With that said, I am interested to see in what fashion the Colts see their season come apart in Duval this time around. With this at midseason, could it be a tipping point for either Shane Steichen or Chris Ballard?
Week 9: @ Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 5, Thursday Night Football)
Prediction: Jaguars lose (5-3)
The Jaguars and Ravens should have a fascinating primetime battle. The Ravens are set to be led by a young head coach and franchise quarterback tied at the hip, much like the Jaguars. Liam Coen has gotten the best of Jesse Minter in the last several seasons, but I think Lamar Jackson runs wild this game and gives the Bengals a close win.
Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans (Nov. 15)
Prediction: Jaguars win (6-3)
The Titans should be a better team this year than they were a year ago. That is not saying much, of course, but the Titans should be at least respectable this season. With that in mind, I think the Jaguars simply have a roster that is that much more talented than what the Titans can provide right now.
Week 11: @ New York Giants (Nov. 22)
Prediction: Jaguars win (7-3)
The Giants should be a spunky team this year under John Harbaugh, but the Jaguars are still a good bit better than them on paper. Jacksonville has the edge in terms of top talent and experience and they have the quarterback edge until Jaxson Dart proves he can stay healthy on a week-to-week basis.
Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans (No. 29)
Prediction: Jaguars win (8-3)
Much like I mentioned above, I expect the Jaguars to be able to take advantage of where the Titans are in their rebuilding process. This is where the Jaguars really need to get on a roll, because it is the easiest stretches of games that they will play.
Week 13: @ Chicago Bears (Dec. 6)
Prediction: Jaguars lose (8-4)
I went back and forth with this one. I think it will be a one-score game that likely comes down to turnovers and who is able to make plays in the final quarter. The Jaguars will have to potentially adjust to the elements, but Caleb Williams is enough of a wild card for
Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 14, Monday Night Football)
Prediction: Jaguars win (9-4)
The Jaguars are simply the better team here. The Steelers have never really had the bottom fall out of their franchise before, but I could see it happening this year considering how Aaron Rodgers largely played last year. The Jaguars simply can not lose this game.
Week 15: @ Houston Texans (Dec. 20)
Prediction: Jaguars win (10-4)
Like I said earlier, I think the Jaguars and Texans are set to split games again this season. This is the top revenge game on the Jaguars' entire schedule after the way they lost the game in Houston last season, so I think Liam Coen will have his guys up for this one. This could be the defining game in the AFC South battle.
Week 16: @ Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 27, Sunday Night Football)
Prediction: Jaguars lose (10-5)
This is going to be the biggest test Anthony Campanile faces all year. I think this will be a close shootout between two of the best offenses in the NFL, but the Cowboys get an edge as the home team. This will be a big game for the Jaguars in terms of the platform and the spotlight, though, so I think they will be ready for it.
Week 17: vs. Washington Commanders (Jan. 3)
Jayden Daniels' mobility could give the Jaguars fits if he is healthy. Otherwise, this simply does not seem like a very intimidating game on paper. The Commanders look like an OK roster with an OK head coach. The Jaguars should be able to handle them at home.
Prediction: Jaguars win (11-5)
Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts (TBD)
Prediction: Jaguars win (12-5)
The Jaguars end the season here with a win and the AFC South title for the second year in a row. The Colts tend to play the Jaguars tougher at home than they do in Jacksonville, but there is a real chance the Colts wave the white flag weeks before this.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley