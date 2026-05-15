Predicting Every Jaguars' 2026 Game Even Though It's Way Too Early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to embark on a massively important 2026 season. We have known the stakes for awhile, but now we know what the journey will have to look like.

The Jaguars' 2026 schedule was officially released on Thursday night, and it is time for our annual tradition of projecting the Jaguars' win-loss total.

So, what record do we have the Jaguars finishing the 2026 season with? We break it down below.

Week 1: vs Cleveland Browns (Sept. 23)



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is shoved out of bounds shy of the goal line by Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (12) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (1-0)

The Jaguars' season-opener against the Browns will offer some early-season narratives , but there is no reason for the Jaguars to lose this game on paper. The Browns could have a great defense again, but either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will start this game. That gives the Jaguars a big advantage at QB.

Week 2: @ Denver Broncos (Sept. 20)

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (2-0)

I know it is bold to call for the Jaguars to win a second consecutive game at Mile High. I am not sure what teams have done that in recent memory, not named the Broncos. With that said, saw the Jaguars bully the Broncos last season. Liam Coen has been all about the Jaguars getting even more physical since then. I think the better team with the better quarterback wins.

Week 3: vs. New England Patriots (Sept. 27)

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are types of teams I believe can give the Jaguars issues. Teams that can dominate the interior of the trenches, and teams that have mobile quarterbacks. The Patriots have one of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL and Drake Maye is one of a select group of quarterbacks whose playmaking ability is on par with Trevor Lawrence's.

Prediction: Jaguars lose (2-1)

Week 4: @ Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 4)

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (3-1)

The Jaguars get a much-needed revenge game here. Each of the Jaguars' last few games against the Bengals have ended in diasters, ranging from Urban Meyer-isms to Trevor Lawrence getting injured to last year's loss to Jake Browning.

Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Oct. 11, London)

Oct 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and linebacker Travon Walker (44) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (4-1)

I nearly went with the Eagles this time, but what if this is the year the Eagles really take that step back? They might be trading A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts is clearly on the hot seat, and the Eagles just lost one of the best offensive line coaches in football. Then there is the fact that they have a rookie offensive coordinator. I have the Jaguars.

Week 6: vs. Houston Texans (Oct. 18, London)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards after a reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars lose (4-2)

I almost went with the Jaguars because I do think there is legit value in the Jaguars already being in London for a week. With that said, I think the Jaguars are bound to split their series with the Texans ,one way or another. It is a dance these two teams seemed destined to do for the next few years considering the trajectory they are on.

Week 8: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 1)

Prediction: Jaguars win (5-2)

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

I do not have doubts about the Jaguars winning this game. Daniel Jones will not be the quarterback who breaks the Jaguars' winning streak over the Colts in Jacksonville. With that said, I am interested to see in what fashion the Colts see their season come apart in Duval this time around. With this at midseason, could it be a tipping point for either Shane Steichen or Chris Ballard?

Week 9: @ Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 5, Thursday Night Football)

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) shake hands after the game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars lose (5-3)

The Jaguars and Ravens should have a fascinating primetime battle. The Ravens are set to be led by a young head coach and franchise quarterback tied at the hip, much like the Jaguars. Liam Coen has gotten the best of Jesse Minter in the last several seasons, but I think Lamar Jackson runs wild this game and gives the Bengals a close win.

Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans (Nov. 15)

Prediction: Jaguars win (6-3)

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) following a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans should be a better team this year than they were a year ago. That is not saying much, of course, but the Titans should be at least respectable this season. With that in mind, I think the Jaguars simply have a roster that is that much more talented than what the Titans can provide right now.

Week 11: @ New York Giants (Nov. 22)

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (7-3)

The Giants should be a spunky team this year under John Harbaugh, but the Jaguars are still a good bit better than them on paper. Jacksonville has the edge in terms of top talent and experience and they have the quarterback edge until Jaxson Dart proves he can stay healthy on a week-to-week basis.

Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans (No. 29)

Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) makes a catch during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (8-3)

Much like I mentioned above, I expect the Jaguars to be able to take advantage of where the Titans are in their rebuilding process. This is where the Jaguars really need to get on a roll, because it is the easiest stretches of games that they will play.

Week 13: @ Chicago Bears (Dec. 6)

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls the snap count from shotgun formation against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars lose (8-4)

I went back and forth with this one. I think it will be a one-score game that likely comes down to turnovers and who is able to make plays in the final quarter. The Jaguars will have to potentially adjust to the elements, but Caleb Williams is enough of a wild card for

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 14, Monday Night Football)

Prediction: Jaguars win (9-4)

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) embraces Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) before a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are simply the better team here. The Steelers have never really had the bottom fall out of their franchise before, but I could see it happening this year considering how Aaron Rodgers largely played last year. The Jaguars simply can not lose this game.

Week 15: @ Houston Texans (Dec. 20)

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (10-4)

Like I said earlier, I think the Jaguars and Texans are set to split games again this season. This is the top revenge game on the Jaguars' entire schedule after the way they lost the game in Houston last season, so I think Liam Coen will have his guys up for this one. This could be the defining game in the AFC South battle.

Week 16: @ Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 27, Sunday Night Football)

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with wide receiver George Pickens (3) after a touchdown pass caught by Pickens during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars lose (10-5)

This is going to be the biggest test Anthony Campanile faces all year. I think this will be a close shootout between two of the best offenses in the NFL, but the Cowboys get an edge as the home team. This will be a big game for the Jaguars in terms of the platform and the spotlight, though, so I think they will be ready for it.

Week 17: vs. Washington Commanders (Jan. 3)

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels' mobility could give the Jaguars fits if he is healthy. Otherwise, this simply does not seem like a very intimidating game on paper. The Commanders look like an OK roster with an OK head coach. The Jaguars should be able to handle them at home.

Prediction: Jaguars win (11-5)

Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts (TBD)

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars win (12-5)

The Jaguars end the season here with a win and the AFC South title for the second year in a row. The Colts tend to play the Jaguars tougher at home than they do in Jacksonville, but there is a real chance the Colts wave the white flag weeks before this.