Jaguars Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL schedule release will officially be unveiled at 8 p.m., and we will then know exactly what path the Jacksonville Jaguars must take in 2026.

So far, there have been two Jaguars games announced, which leaves 16 other slots for 15 games and the bye week. We will track everything we know about the Jaguars' 2026 schedule here, while also updating this when the entire schedule is released this evening.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talk during the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, what do we know about the Jaguars' schedule so far?

Confirmed Schedule

Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London)

Week 6: vs. Houston Texans (London)

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have had two games officially confirmed by the NFL to this point: Week 5 and Week 6. Jacksonville is set to host the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans in London in back-to-back weeks, first playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before playing the Texans in a critical AFC South game at Wembley Stadium.

This will be the third time the Jaguars have played back-to-back games in London. They did so in 2023, winning games against the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills, before splitting games the next season vs. the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

What Else We Know

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Chances are the Jaguars will get a bye week following their Week 6 game against the Texans, while they can also be expected to play on the road in Week 4 to give themselves a chance to have uninterrupted renovations and construction of EveryBank Stadium. This could mean the Jaguars have one or more long stretches without home games in Jacksonville.

As for the rest of the Jaguars' schedule, it appears we at least know the Jaguars will not be featured as a part of the holiday slates on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas. The Jaguars' primetime options remain to be seen, though it would be rather shocking to see them get shut out of primetime slots after the year they had a year ago.

Rumored Games

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have not been many verified reports of the Jaguars' other slates of opponents, though schedule leaks from social media have indicated the Jaguars could open the season vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. The Jaguars last hosted the Browns in a Week 2 loss in 2024, and there would be plenty of storylines to track as it pertains to Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, Tyson Campbell, Trent Baalke, and much more.

Make sure to stick around as we track any other verified reports of what the Jaguars' schedule might look like before 8 p.m.